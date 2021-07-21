AP sources: Iowa plans to name football field for Slater

Slater earned a law degree from Iowa while playing in the NFL. He later worked as a lawyer in Chicago, and became one of the city’s first Black judges.

The idea of honoring Slater at Iowa's stadium first surfaced more than 50 years ago.

In the 1970s, University of Iowa President Willard “Sandy” Boyd proposed naming the Hawkeyes' stadium Kinnick-Slater, in part to honor of 1939 Heisman Trophy trophy winner Nile Kinnick.

Boyd’s idea faced pushback from some fans and a committee who opposed having a joint name. As a compromise, the university named the stadium for the late Kinnick, and a residence hall for Slater.

The university in 2019 added a bronze sculpture to commemorate Slater and the 1921 team outside Kinnick Stadium.

After protests for racial justice erupted across the nation and on campus in 2020, some supporters renewed their push to put Slater’s name on the stadium. They argued that the 1970s compromise snubbed one of Iowa’s greatest Black athletes and scholars.

“Changing the stadium’s name can’t change the past. However, it can make a statement about our identity as a university, community and fans going forward,” university alumnus Cole Grolmus wrote in an op-ed piece last June.