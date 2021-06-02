Black college basketball coaches encouraged by significant uptick in hires — including 51% of offseason vacancies

The BCA eventually dissipated without a replacement organization carrying similar weight.

In a 2018 Undefeated article, Richardson said: “You have a bunch of go-along and get-along guys now because it’s really tough compared to when we were around and you had the original BCA. We used to say to some of the young coaches, when they had issues and when they wanted to get out and tell everybody about it: ‘You sit in the background. They can’t destroy us. They can’t blackball us. We’ve been out here fighting, and we’re going to continue to fight.’

“I don’t think these Black coaches have that backup anymore to keep their jobs. That’s because they don’t have the John Thompsons and the John Chaneys, and it angers me.”

Smart said instead of asking why the BCA went away, a more important question to ask is, “Why did the voices of top Black coaches, why was that voice diminished?”

He recalled a conference call a few years ago with Raveling in which he implored active Black coaches to “carry the torch.”

“The reasons why the voices became quiet, there’s socio-cultural reasons why, as there are in many areas of American life,” Smart said. “The 24-hour social media and media news cycle and scrutiny has probably made things more complicated.