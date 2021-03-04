Bohannon, No. 5 Iowa run away from Nebraska 102-64

IOWA CITY — Jordan Bohannon tied a career high with eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points, and No. 5 Iowa beat Nebraska 102-64 on Thursday night.

The senior guard made 8 of 12 3-point attempts, but he played just eight minutes in the second half as the Hawkeyes (19-7, 13-6 Big Ten) topped the 100-point mark for the fourth time this season.

Freshman Patrick McCaffery had a career-high 19 points for Iowa. He had scored just 21 points over the last seven games.

Luka Garza had 14 points for the Hawkeyes. The senior center, who came into the game second in the nation in scoring at 24.3 points per game, played just 24 minutes. Joe Wieskamp added 11 points.

Iowa led 48-26 at halftime, closing the first half with a 16-3 run over the final 5:49.

Kobe Webster led Nebraska (7-18, 3-15) with 17 points. Lat Mayen had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Dalano Banton had 14 points.

FREDRICK HURT