Chris Stapleton, Eric Church share top CMA nominations. Here's the full list of nominees

Country stars Chris Stapleton and Eric Church will go toe-to-toe with each other at this year's Country Music Association Awards, with both vying in the same five categories, including entertainer of the year.
In nominations announced on Thursday, Stapleton has nominations in male vocalist, album of the year, single and song of the year, and could take home additional trophies as producer both on his album and single. Church, who put out a three-part album in April collectively called "Heart & Soul," also earned five nominations.
They join Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs as entertainer of the year nominees. Lambert, who is also nominated for female vocalist and musical event, was already the most nominated female artist in CMA history and now ties with Brad Paisley for third in overall nominations, the CMA said in a news release. The CMA Awards will air on Nov. 10 on ABC.
Gabby Barrett had another good year with the success of the No. 1 hit country song, "The Good Ones" and she earned four nominations for female artist of the year, new artist, single and song of the year.
Disgraced country star Morgan Wallen, who was caught earlier this year yelling a racial slur, still got enough votes to secure a nomination in one of the top prizes, album of the year. The CMA Board of Directors announced earlier that Wallen would be disqualified for individual awards, but he would be eligible for awards that honor an artistic work. Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" spent 10 consecutive weeks on the top of the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, making it one of the best selling albums of 2021.
Carly Pearce is the lone female artist in the album category with her record "29." The first part of Church's trilogy called "Heart" was nominated in album category and "Skeletons" by Brothers Osborne also earned an album nod.
Combs could add another male vocalist of the year trophy to his shelf. He took home the award the past two years and is nominated again, as well as for song of the year for "Forever After All."
Chris Young and Kane Brown are not only friends, but co-nominees too, as their duet "Famous Friends," is nominated in three categories, including single of the year, musical event and music video. Young could take home two additional awards if he won because of his role as producer. Despite having a string of multiplatinum country hits, like "What Ifs" and "Heaven," this is the first-ever CMA nominations for Brown.
Full list of nominees:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric ChurchLuke Combs Miranda Lambert Chris StapletonCarrie Underwood
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown; Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett; Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church ; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce “One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
29 – Carly Pearce; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins ; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi Heart – Eric Church; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay JoyceSkeletons – Brothers Osborne; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay JoyceStarting Over – Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Forever After All” – Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford “The Good Ones” – Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick“Hell Of A View” – Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell “One Night Standards” – Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde“Starting Over” – Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Gabby BarrettMiranda Lambert Ashley McBryde Maren Morris Carly Pearce
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks BentleyEric Church Luke Combs Thomas Rhett Chris Stapleton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A Little Big Town Midland Old Dominion Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni “Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris; Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert; Producer: Martin Johnson “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown; Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney); Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar Aaron Sterling, Drums Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris; Director: TK McKamy “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown; Director: Peter Zavadil “Gone” – Dierks Bentley; Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney); Director: Patrick Tracy “Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne; Director: Reid Long
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen Ingrid Andress Gabby Barrett Mickey GuytonHARDY
FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):
Weekly National
“American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Westwood One“Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Westwood One“Country Gold” (Terri Clark) – Westwood One“The Crook & Chase Countdown” (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase) – iHeartMedia“Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence” (Tracy Lawrence and Patrick Thomas) – Compass Media Networks
Daily National
“The Big D and Bubba Show” (Derek Haskins, Sean Powell, Patrick Thomas and Carsen Humphreville) – Compass Media Networks“The Bobby Bones Show” (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, “Lunchbox” Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, “Morgan #2” Huelsman, “Raymundo” Ray Slater, “Scuba Steve” Stephen Spradlin, “Mike D” Rodriguez and “Utility Hillary” Borden) – Premiere Networks“CMT After Midnite” (Cody Alan) – Premiere Networks“The Lia Show” (Lia Knight) – Westwood One“The Music Row Happy Hour” (Buzz Brainard and Ania Hammar) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Major Market
“Angie Ward” – WUBL, Atlanta, Ga.“Double-L” (Lois Lewis) – KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.“Hawkeye in the Morning with Hawkeye and Michelle” (“Hawkeye” Mark Louis Rybczyk and Michelle Rodriguez) – KSCS, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas“The Morning Bull: George, Mo & Cowboy Dave” (George Lindsey, “Mo” Monica Lunsford and “Cowboy Dave” Bayless) – KILT, Houston, Texas“Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe with J.R., Launa and Kevin” (“J.R.” Jon Jaus, Launa Phillips and Kevin Ebel) – WQYK, Tampa Bay, Fla.
Large Market
“Jesse Tack” – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio“Jim, Deb & Kevin” (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) – WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.“Lexi & Banks” (“Lexi” Elena Abatgis and “Banks” Jared Danielson) – KUBL, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah“Ridder, Scott and Shannen” (“Ridder” Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin, and Shannen Oesterreich) – WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.“The Wayne D Show” (“Wayne D” Danielson and Taylor Rosenberg) – WSIX, Nashville, Tenn.
Medium Market
“Brent Michaels” – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.“Ellis and Bradley Show” (Bill Ellis and Beth Bradley) – WSSL, Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.“Julie and DJ in the Morning” (“Julie K” Kansy and “D.J. Thee Trucker” Dale Sellers) – WPCV, Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.“Mo & StyckMan” (“Mo” Melissa Wagner and “StyckMan” Greg Owens) – WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.“Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
Small Market
“Barrett, Fox & Berry” (Bill Barrett, Tim Fox and Tracy Berry) – KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Ore.“Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning” (Shane Collins and Tess Connell) – WPAP, Panama City, Fla.“KTTS Morning Show with Nancy & Rick” (Nancy Simpson and Rick Moore) – KTTS, Springfield, Mo.“Liz & Scotty in the Morning” (Liz Del Grosso and Scotty Cox) – KCLR, Columbia, Mo.“Steve, Ben and Nikki” (Steve Stroud, Ben Walker and Nikki Thomas) – WXBQ, Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.
FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):
Major Market
KNIX – Phoenix, Ariz.KNUC – Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.KYGO – Denver-Boulder, Colo.WNSH – New York City, N.Y.WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.WYCD – Detroit, Mich.
Large Market
WFMS – Indianapolis, Ind.WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, N.C.WSIX – Nashville, Tenn.WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio
Medium Market
KATM – Modesto, Calif.KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-IowaKUZZ – Bakersfield, Calif.WQMX – Akron, OhioWXCY – Wilmington, Del.
Small Market
KCLR – Columbia, Mo.KTTS – Springfield, Mo.WBYT – South Bend, Ind.WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.WXFL – Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.
***