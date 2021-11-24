College football picks: Big stakes from ACC to Mountain West

So much to be decided heading into this week's Thanksgiving college football feast.

Let's sort it out, conference by conference.

Atlantic Coast Conference: No. 20 Pitt is locked into the conference championship game and will face No. 21 Wake Forest, No. 24 North Carolina State or Clemson. Wake is in with a win. N.C. State takes the Atlantic Division with a win and a Wake loss. If both lose, Clemson gets to the ACC championship for a seventh straight season.

American Athletic Conference: No. 4 Cincinnati will play No. 19 Houston. Where the game will be played will be determined by whether the Bearcats win Friday at East Carolina.

Big Ten: The winner of Michigan-Ohio State takes the East. Wisconsin takes the West with a victory and Iowa takes it if the Badgers lose and the Hawkeyes win. If both lose, that opens the door for Minnesota and also makes Purdue's result relevant, though the Boilermakers can't win the division.

Big 12: Oklahoma State is in. If Oklahoma beats Oklahoma State, the conference title game is a rematch next week. If Oklahoma State wins and Baylor wins, it's Cowboys-Bears.

Conference USA: No. 15 UTSA has clinched a division and will play the winner of the Western Kentucky-Marshall game.