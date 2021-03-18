Crowded bars: March Madness or just plain madness?

Heading into Lottie’s Pub in Chicago last week, Alex Kedzie said, “People are just happy for some sort of normalcy.”

Happy or not, some don’t agree sitting in a bar now is a good idea.

“This thing’s not over,” said Al Yellon, a 1978 graduate of Colgate, said of the pandemic, explaining why he won’t set foot in a bar to watch his alma mater play in the tournament. Though, he’s comfortable enough to drive from Chicago to Arizona to sit outside and watch the Cubs during spring training, taking a seat at a bar is a non-starter. “Even if you have mask wearing rules, you’re putting people in close proximity, and everybody is taking masks off (to drink).”

Concerns about the virus that has killed well over a half million people in the U.S. are strong enough that even in some places where restrictions have been lifted, fans and businesses continue to take precautions.

In Nacogdoches, Texas, where excitement is high because the local college, Stephen F. Austin State University, made it into the tournament, Brian Oswald, who teaches forestry, plans to go to a bar to watch some games. But not before doing some research.

“I’m going to see what bar is showing it (the tournament) and what their procedures are when it comes to masks,” Oswald said.