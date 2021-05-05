Disney+ Moves Up ‘Loki’ Premiere — Watch Tom Hiddleston Announce the New Date (VIDEO)

The God of Mischief will be here sooner than you thought! This is one of those times we’re especially happy to see a bit of manipulation on Loki’s part.

Disney+ has moved up the premiere of its upcoming Marvel series, Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular character, by two days to June 9. (It was originally slated to debut on Friday, June 11.) Episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

See Also'Loki' First Look: Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief Gets a Big Job — Restoring Reality (VIDEO)Will the troublemaker play along or run amok?

Hiddleston makes the announcement himself in a new teaser as he interrupts the montage at the beginning. “Hello, it’s me, it’s Tom. Look I’m sorry to interrupt,” he says, explaining, “I’ve noticed that in these long superhero montages, Loki tends to get a bit left out, even though arguably he’s incredibly heroic himself — cunning, charming. I could go on but maybe why don’t I just prove it to you? Wednesdays are the new Fridays.”

Watch the teaser below to see the charming Hiddleston and the premiere date change.