‘Five Days at Memorial’: Vera Farmiga to Star in John Ridley and Carlton Cuse’s Limited Series
  • Updated
There’s some star power coming to John Ridley and Carlton Cuse‘s Five Days at Memorial on Apple TV+. Academy and Emmy Award-nominee Vera Farmiga will star as Dr. Anna Pou in the Apple Original limited series based on the nonfiction novel by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sheri Fink.

The series focuses on what happens in a hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the first five days after Hurricane Katrina made landfall (in August 2005). “When the floodwaters rose, the power failed, and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come,” according to the synopsis from Apple.

See AlsoMaya Rudolph to Star in Apple TV+ Comedy From Alan Yang & Matt HubbardThe straight-to-series order joins a comedy lineup that includes 'Ted Lasso' and 'Mythic Quest.'

Creators Ridley and Cuse will write, executive produce, and direct the limited series from ABC Signature. Fink serves as producer.

Farmiga also has the upcoming Hawkeye series on Disney+, in which she’ll play Kate’s (Hailee Steinfeld) mother Eleanor Bishop. It will join other Marvel shows on the streaming service including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.

Farmiga’s other TV credits include When They See Us, Bates Motel, and Touching Evil. (She was nominated for Emmys for her work in When They See Us and Bates Motel.)

Vera Farmiga in Bates Motel (Cate Cameron/©A&E/courtesy Everett Collection)

Five Days at Memorial joins Apple TV+’s slate of shows based on bestselling books and from award-winning storytellers including The Mosquito Coast (starring Justin Theroux), Lisey’s Story (written and executive produced by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Julianne Moore), Lady in the Lake (starring and executive produced by Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o), and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (starring and executive produced by Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback and based on Walter Mosley’s novel).

Five Days at Memorial, TBA, Apple TV+

