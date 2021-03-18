‘Five Days at Memorial’: Vera Farmiga to Star in John Ridley and Carlton Cuse’s Limited Series

There’s some star power coming to John Ridley and Carlton Cuse‘s Five Days at Memorial on Apple TV+. Academy and Emmy Award-nominee Vera Farmiga will star as Dr. Anna Pou in the Apple Original limited series based on the nonfiction novel by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sheri Fink.

The series focuses on what happens in a hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the first five days after Hurricane Katrina made landfall (in August 2005). “When the floodwaters rose, the power failed, and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come,” according to the synopsis from Apple.

See AlsoMaya Rudolph to Star in Apple TV+ Comedy From Alan Yang & Matt HubbardThe straight-to-series order joins a comedy lineup that includes 'Ted Lasso' and 'Mythic Quest.'

Creators Ridley and Cuse will write, executive produce, and direct the limited series from ABC Signature. Fink serves as producer.

Farmiga also has the upcoming Hawkeye series on Disney+, in which she’ll play Kate’s (Hailee Steinfeld) mother Eleanor Bishop. It will join other Marvel shows on the streaming service including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.