Florence Pugh and Vera Farmiga join Hawkeye cast

Florence Pugh and Vera Farmiga have joined the cast of 'Hawkeye'.

The pair have boarded the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series, which stars Jeremy Renner as the master archer Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld in her Marvel Cinematic Universe bow as his protégé Kate Bishop – who also fights crime under the name 'Hawkeye'.

Vera is set to take on the role of Kate's mother, Eleanor Bishop, while Florence will reprise her role as assassin Yelena Belova from the upcoming 'Black Widow' movie.

Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox and Zahn McClarnon have also joined the series, which is currently filming in New York City and is expected to be released in 2021.

'Hawkeye' is one of many Disney+ series Marvel have lined up with 'WandaVision' and 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' in the pipeline. Shows about new heroes are also in the works, including 'She-Hulk' and 'Moon Knight' with Oscar Isaac.

Florence, 24, will star as Yelena in 'Black Widow' opposite Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff. The movie's director Cate Shortland hinted that the movie will see Johansson "hand the baton" to Pugh's alter-ego as she bids farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.