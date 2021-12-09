Florence Pugh 'blocked' from posting about Marvel Cinematic Universe story

Florence Pugh has been "blocked" from posting about her role in 'Hawkeye'.

The 25-year-old actress appeared as Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series - which is streaming on Disney+ - but was prevented from posting about it shortly after sharing some snaps, a decision which she branded "beyond ridiculous".

She said: "‘I never thought posting about a show in which I appear would get taken down…but here we are. Someone on here complained so I’ve been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I’m very much in. Beyond ridiculous"

However, Florence - whose first appearance in the Disney+ show aired in the fourth episode - then went on to thank the majority of fans for their incredible support, describing the role as a "privilege".

Writing on her Instagram Stories, she added: "Being in #Hawkeye is a privilege and thank you to all who welcomed me on set and off and all who are watching."

While the English actress did not detail any reasons behind the Instagram blocking, it is thought by some that the controversy comes after fan complaints about her posts being spoilers.

The 'Little Women' star celebrated Yelena’s reveal on the show by posting a pair of shots of her character and simply writing: ‘…She’s here' - which could have been seen as a spoiler.

Florence's blocking from the social media platform comes just days after she took to Instagram to speak out about her use of social media.

She wrote: "I don’t think I’m open about everything, I do have lines.

"I do think it’s important that you make a distinct point about what you’re willing to share and what you’re not. think for me, I’m seeing more and more of Instagram becoming a place that is - I mean you can have pages that are genuine and honest, but I think for me, it’s always been important to show both sides of my life."