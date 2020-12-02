Florence Pugh set to star in Hawkeye

Florence Pugh will reportedly star in the Disney+ series 'Hawkeye'.

The 24-year-old actress is set to appear as Yelena Belova in the upcoming show – a role that she is also set to play in 'Black Widow' – according to website The Direct.

Florence will star in the show alongside Jeremy Renner as the Clint Barton/Hawkeye.

The website reports: "Florence Pugh, who is co-starring is next year's 'Black Widow' as the assassin Yelena Belova, will reprise her Marvel role in 'Hawkeye' on Disney+, The Direct has exclusively learned."

Full details on Florence's role are yet to be confirmed but it is suggested that she will "don a Ronin-inspired costume" akin to the one worn by Barton in 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Florence will appear alongside Scarlett Johansson in the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe flick 'Black Widow' and revealed that the pair – who will star as Yelena and Natasha Romanoff respectively – had to put each other in chokeholds during their first week on set.