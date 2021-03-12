Garza leads No. 5 Iowa past Wisconsin in Big Ten tourney

INDIANAPOLIS — Luka Garza scored 24 points, Joe Wieskamp made two key baskets late and No. 5 Iowa fended off Wisconsin 62-57 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

The third-seeded Hawkeyes (21-7) rallied from a six-point halftime deficit behind Garza. Their all-time leading scorer dominated inside, making 10 of 15 field goals and 4 of 5 free throws.

Iowa advanced to face third-ranked Illinois in Saturday’s semifinals.

The game was tied at 52 when Wieskamp maneuvered into the paint to take advantage of a size mismatch with close-range baskets on consecutive possessions, the latter for a 56-52 lead with 2:35 remaining. He finished with 10 points. Iowa had a 38-20 edge in points in the paint.

The sixth-seeded Badgers (17-12), who entered the tournament having lost five of six, never recovered. Wisconsin dropped another close game because it couldn't make clutch shots.

D'Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin with 19 points, but with the Badgers trailing by four in the final minute, he was unable to get the ball inbounds in 5 seconds, sealing the outcome.

The Hawkeyes swept the season series from the Badgers, including a 77-73 win five days ago in Iowa City.