Gonzaga, Baylor, Iowa remain atop AP Top 25; Duke tumbles

In all, 13 teams moved up from last week’s poll

SLIDING

Illinois and Duke had the two most notable slides.

The No. 13 Illini dropped seven spots to fall out of the top 10 after losing to Missouri, while the No. 21 Blue Devils took the week’s longest tumble by falling 11 spots after losing at home to Illinois.

No. 22 North Carolina fell six spots after losing a high-scoring game at Iowa in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, while Creighton slid one spot as the only other team to fall this week.

STATUS QUO

This week’s poll marked the first that had the top 5 remain intact. They were the only teams to remain in their same positions from last week, too.

WELCOME

Missouri cracked the poll at No. 16 after beating Illinois. No. 24 Clemson and No. 25 Michigan were the week’s other new additions, though the Wolverines had appeared at No. 25 in the preseason poll.

FAREWELL (FOR NOW)

Virginia Tech (No. 15), Richmond (No. 19) and Arizona State (No. 23) were the three teams that fell out of the rankings.

CONFERENCE WATCH