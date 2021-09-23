 Skip to main content
Harry, Meghan visit World Trade Center observatory in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, got a hawk's-eye view of New York City on Thursday with a visit to the rebuilt World Trade Center's signature tower.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, de Blasio's wife, Chirlane McCray, and their son, Dante de Blasio, posed for photos with Harry and Meghan at the 1,268-foot (386-meter) observatory at One World Trade Center, where clouds partially obscured the panoramic view.

The royals did not make remarks. In answer to a question about how she was enjoying her trip to New York, Meghan could be heard saying, “It's wonderful.”

The duke and duchess are in New York for a Global Citizen Live event to call for vaccine equity.

