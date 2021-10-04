How a thriving business was built around America’s favorite fall fruit: apples

Wilson's Orchard scenic

Home sweet home in the Hawkeye State

Rasch and his family were drawn to Iowa City’s college-town atmosphere and had heard of Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, then run by Bob “Chug” Wilson, a sporting goods businessman with a serious apple-growing hobby. Rasch tried to buy his farm after moving to the town about an hour west of the Illinois border. But the timing wasn’t right, and he instead found a nearby farm.

Wilson's Orchard apples on tree

After planting his first trees on that property, Wilson’s was back on the market. This time, Rasch purchased the orchard.

With two plots now in his possession, the original farm became the epicenter for cider production, vinegar making, sheep paddocks and a high-density, private orchard. There Rasch also experiments with small-batch cultivars to see how they manage Iowa’s winters and army of Midwestern pests.

Wilson’s became Rasch’s U-pick farm, with over 120 original apple varieties. “When we took over, we had this incredible gene pool,” Rasch remembers. But, the trees hadn’t been pruned well or protected from deer. Rasch quickly updated the farming and business practices and reduced the trees to a more manageable amount encompassing 80 to 90 varieties.