Iowa moves back into top 10; unbeaten Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP top 25

Baylor (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) held its season-long spot at No. 2 despite having three more games postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The Bears have not played since beating Texas on Feb. 2 and have had eight games postponed this season.

Baylor is scheduled to play Iowa State on Tuesday.

TOP 10 RETURN

No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 West Virginia returned to the top 10 this week.

The Hawkeyes, the preseason No. 5, dropped out of the top 10 for the second time this season on Feb. 8 but moved back in this week thanks to a four-game winning streak. Iowa beat No. 23 Wisconsin and Penn State last week.

The Mountaineers spent three weeks in the top 10 before dropping out on Dec. 28. West Virginia knocked off No. 14 Texas 84-82 on Saturday to move up three spots in this week’s poll.

Sitting outside the top 10 is Creighton.

The Jays haven’t played since an upset win over then-No. 5 Villanova on Feb. 13, but they’re still moving up the rankings.

CU rose to No. 13 in Monday’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll, one spot higher than last week.

RISING TIDE