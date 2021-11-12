Jeremy Renner hails Paul Rudd as the 'most tremendous man around'

Jeremy Renner thinks Paul Rudd is the "most tremendous human".

The 50-year-old actor has lavished praise on the Hollywood star after he was recently named by People magazine as its sexiest man alive.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Jeremy said: "I think that’s a tremendous thing! I knew this a long time ago. Paul the most tremendous man around, he’s not just the sexiest or the funniest. He’s the most tremendous human. I love him so much!"

Jeremy has played the role of Hawkeye for a decade and he will be reprising the character for a new Disney+ series.

The actor thinks the 'Hawkeye' series has a "great message" to send out to younger viewers.

He said: "It’s Marvel so it’s full of surprises. I think that the things that people know – or what even I knew about the character – are more deeply expressed. I think there’s going to be a more clear definition of why this guy is a mothering superhero.

"There’s not even any superpowers – I talk about it with kids all the time. You don’t need be flying round with lasers."

Jeremy stars alongside Hailee Steinfeld in the show, and he admits that their on-screen dynamic is fundamental to the series.