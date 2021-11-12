Jeremy Renner is delighted his MCU co-star Paul Rudd has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive

"This show is gonna express that so I don’t have to talk about it much."

'Hawkeye' sees Hailee Steinfeld, 24, make her MCU debut as Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old fan of Hawkeye who becomes Barton's protégée, and Renner spilled that their relationship is an integral part of the series.

He said: "That [relationship] is big part of the show – that’s why he’s a superhero or a dad or a father. It comes from that steadfastness of sometimes tough love and there’s a lot of cathartic emotions that come from the process he’s had and she helps him with.

"The two of them become a very big part of each other’s lives and make each other better. Even in tragedy or in beauty or in happiness when you share that experience, it’s a beautiful thing."

Revealing that Marvel fans will get to learn a lot more about his expert archer alter ego, he added: "It’s being told in a long format, six hours instead of two – that was more pressure.

"We have this character that has been around for a long time but not a lot of information is known about him. We could have the luxury of time to spend with new characters to have a greater understanding. Then there’s humour and all these other things that come in. We got to really play with that mixture and it was a lot of fun."