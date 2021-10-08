Judge delays depositions for Ferentzes in racial bias case

An investigation by an outside law firm later found that the program’s rules “perpetuated racial and culture biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity,” and allowed coaches to demean players without consequence. Kirk Ferentz made several changes in response that players have welcomed.

Kirk Ferentz argued in a court filing this week that having to appear in Des Moines or by Zoom for a deposition that could last for several hours on Oct. 20 would be “extremely burdensome,” noting that the bye week is filled with activities.

He said the absence of the head coach and offensive coordinator during practices would be “a tremendous disruption” as Iowa prepares to play at Wisconsin on Oct. 30. He said he would not have enough time to review records and discuss the case with lawyers before giving his testimony.

“I believe that I would lose, at a minimum, three days of attending to my duties of head coach, if I am required to prepare on one day, have my deposition taken on another, and attend the deposition of Brian Ferentz on a third day, which I understand I am entitled to attend as representative,” he wrote.

Brian Ferentz filed a similar declaration with the court.