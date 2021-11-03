Lauren Ridloff on playing the MCU's first deaf superhero

“I do feel like we’re entering the revisionist period for this genre,” says Zhao. “It’s about time because it’s been a couple decades now. The desire comes from both the viewers and the makers and the studios. Let’s challenge some of those fundamental ideas this genre was born out of."

Ridloff notes that she soon won't be the only deaf superhero in the MCU. Another will be featured in the upcoming Disney+ series “Hawkeye.” In the comics, Jeremy Renner's character has often been rendered as deaf.

“I’m not going to be the only deaf superhero in the MCU,” says Ridloff. “We’re going to have another one joining very shortly, which I’m thrilled about.”

But in even the lengthy star-studded “Eternals,” Ridloff stands out as one of the performers you most want to see more of after the credits have rolled. As played by Ridloff, Makkari's deafness isn't just a limitation but a gain that makes her stronger. In one tragic scene, Ridloff also lets out an anguished cry that reverberates with something more raw and genuine than is often heard in the bombast of superhero films. It's a meaningful moment for Ridloff who stopped using her speech from the age of 13 until it was necessary performing in “Children of a Lesser God” because she felt people were equating her intonation with her intelligence.