No. 5 Iowa takes on No. 25 Wisconsin
  Updated
No. 5 Iowa will wrap up the regular season with a home tilt against No. 25 Wisconsin this morning.

Game time is 11:37 a.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa (19-7, 13-6) looks to give No. 25 Wisconsin (16-10, 10-9) its eighth straight loss against ranked opponents. Wisconsin's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers 71-59 on Dec. 31, 2020. Iowa is coming off a 102-64 win at home over Nebraska on Thursday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: The Hawkeyes have depended heavily on their veterans this year. Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have combined to account for 58% of Iowa's scoring this season and 61% percent of the team's points over its last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: D'Mitrik Trice has either made or assisted on 41% of all Wisconsin field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Iowa has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 66.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawkeyes have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Badgers. Iowa has an assist on 51 of 88 field goals (58%) across its past three outings while Wisconsin has assists on 38 of 70 field goals (54.3%) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.4% of its possessions, which is the second-best rate in the nation. The Iowa defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7% of all possessions (ranked 308th among Division I teams).

No. 10 Indiana overcomes Iowa to stay in Big Ten title hunt

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Iowa asserted itself with energy early, but Indiana’s second-half determination and scoring balance proved far more formidable as the 10th-ranked Hoosiers rallied from a seven-point deficit in the third quarter for an 89-80 Big Ten home win on Wednesday.

