No. 5 Iowa takes on No. 25 Wisconsin

No. 5 Iowa will wrap up the regular season with a home tilt against No. 25 Wisconsin this morning.

Game time is 11:37 a.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa (19-7, 13-6) looks to give No. 25 Wisconsin (16-10, 10-9) its eighth straight loss against ranked opponents. Wisconsin's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers 71-59 on Dec. 31, 2020. Iowa is coming off a 102-64 win at home over Nebraska on Thursday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: The Hawkeyes have depended heavily on their veterans this year. Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have combined to account for 58% of Iowa's scoring this season and 61% percent of the team's points over its last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: D'Mitrik Trice has either made or assisted on 41% of all Wisconsin field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Iowa has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 66.