No. 7 Maryland dominates Iowa to repeat as tourney champ

Indianapolis — Seventh-ranked Maryland's scoring depth and impressive skill were once again on display in a 104-84 rout of Iowa to claim a second consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship on Saturday.

There's a reason coach Brenda Frese's Terrapins (24-2) have reached this title game in each of the seven seasons since Maryland joined the conference, and won six of seven regular-season titles. The nation's No. 1 offense comes at an opponent fast and is relentless.

The Terps have won 13 in a row, all by double digits, to earn consideration for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Chloe Bibby led the Terps with 21 points, including 11 with three 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Seven of eight players who scored early had more than one basket. Each half started with top-seeded Maryland hitting a 3-pointer on the opening possession.

Then there were moments when the talent was undeniably unique. Late in the first half, Angel Reese threw a no-look, wrap-around pass inside to Faith Masonius, who finished with a reverse layup. And both of those players come off the bench.