Shannon Ryan: Only 1 Big Ten team remains in the NCAA Tournament after a record 9 bids. What went wrong?

Were they worn down from a 20-round boxing match that was the Big Ten season? Are other conferences underrated?

Maybe a little of all of that?

“This league is great,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell told reporters. “It was great all year. We beat each other up. Maybe that factored into this tournament.”

“When you get nine bids, it says a lot about the conference.”

Of course, you also have to win when you get in.

The Big Ten’s first three tournament bounces were in overtime.

No. 11 seed Michigan State’s overtime loss to No. 11 seed UCLA in a First Four game wouldn’t have been especially stunning except the Spartans blew a 14-point lead.

Friday’s games delivered more eyebrow-raising losses. No. 2 seed Ohio State fell to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts, and No. 4 seed Purdue was upset by No. 13 North Texas.

Sunday delivered a bombshell to the Big Ten when No. 8 seed Loyola knocked off No. 1 seed Illinois, controlling the game from start to finish. In other games, No. 9 seed Wisconsin was ousted by No. 1 seed Baylor — as expected — and No. 2 seed Houston eliminated No. 10 seed Rutgers.