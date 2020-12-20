Suggs leads top-ranked Gonzaga over No. 3 Iowa 99-88

Gonzaga used a 24-10 run to open things up in the first half. Suggs scored 10 points during the run and Gonzaga continued to pour it on in the first half, building the lead to as many as 18 on a Suggs 3-pointer with just under two minutes to play. The Bulldogs shot 58% from the floor in the first half.

While Gonzaga was cruising, Iowa went cold from the field. The Hawkeyes went nearly five minutes without a field goal in the first half. The Hawkeyes entered the game averaging nearly 12 made 3-pointers per game. Against Gonzaga, they were just 4 for 22.

“I didn’t expect to shoot 4 for 22,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “We’ve got really good shooters, but I thought for the most part with the exception of one or two where we were contested, we had good shooters shooting open shots. We were behind a lot of the game and that happens sometimes.

“You miss a couple, then you miss some more. Our main success was driving the ball and throwing it inside. We got into the double bonus relatively early in the second half, but then we miss 12 free throws, which is also very uncharacteristic of our team.”