'Sweet Feet' Tracy takes leadership role with Iowa receivers

“I felt like my role was behind Ihmir and B-Smith, if I’m being honest,” Tracy said. “This year, I’m kind of in the forefront of getting the ball in stuff. I’m excited about that.”

Iowa’s offense progressed in Petras' first season as the starter. The Hawkeyes lost their first two games and won their last six.

“We basically went straight into games,” Tracy said. “All the reps, all the chemistry, was gone. We had to build that. I feel like from here on, if we can keep moving, we’ll keep getting better.”

There will be adjustments to Iowa’s passing game. Smith and Smith-Marsette are gone, leaving Tracy and Nico Ragaini to lead a wide receiver group that also includes seniors Charlie Jones and Max Cooper. Jones did not have a reception last season, although he was the Hawkeyes’ punt returner. Cooper missed the season with an injury.

Those four are joined by true freshman Arland Bruce and Keagan Johnson, who went through spring practice.

“I definitely think we have the best opportunity to be a great offense,” Tracy said. “I think last year we were still young. I think right now we have players who have been playing. We have some players who have had experience of being on the field. Coming back, we should be very good.