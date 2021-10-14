Top Tailgaiting Tips from RVshare.com

Want a totally unique tailgating experience? Why not try “sailgating”? Buy a seat on a boat, grab a plate of seafood, and get ready for one of the most unique tailgating experiences of your life. When you’re finished being out on the water, head back to your RV to get ready for the game in complete comfort.

Of course, you will want to take advantage of your time in Seattle by visiting the Space Needle and Pike Place Market. More great Seattle suggestions can be found in our local guide for the city.

Rent an RV in Seattle!

It’s not unusual for celebrities to show up for game day at this college. This means you might run into the likes of Will Ferrell or Miranda Cosgrove while you enjoy good food and great fun as you wait for the game to begin. We also appreciate that the weather is warm and sunny even late in the season at this stadium!

Obviously, the Los Angeles area is chock-full of things to do, so make sure you do some of them. Some favorites include Disneyland, Universal Studios, The Getty, and the Griffith Observatory. More ideas are listed in our LA local guide.

Rent an RV in Los Angeles!