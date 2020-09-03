Weekly Roundup: How Paris Is Changing the Polls

Two weeks after the terrorist attacks in Paris, the world remains in a defensive crouch. As people prepare for the busy season of holiday travel, the U.S. State Department issued a worldwide travel alert “due to increased terrorist threats.” French President François Hollande met one-on-one with President Barack Obama at the White House and then with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss how to respond collectively to the Islamic State.
While the attacks renewed concerns about terrorism and ushered in diplomatic combinations not seen since World War II, presidential hopefuls are tasked with shifting their campaigns to speak to an electorate that’s suddenly more concerned with terrorism and foreign policy than the economy.
InsideGov uses polling data courtesy of RealClearPolitics to examine how such a hard pivot to international affairs impacts Republican politicians' standings.
As the visualization indicates, the GOP contest looks more and more like a four-man race among businessman Donald Trump, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. The remaining 10 candidates are stuck in the low single-digits, including former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who was long considered the presumptive nominee and held the top spot at almost 18 percent back in July.
Trump’s continued top-of-the-heap status may be due to more than just his political outsider credentials. A recent study from the Pew Research Center shows disdain for the government exists primarily in the Republican Party, and Trump has expertly tapped into that fervor throughout his campaign.
And on the heels of Trump’s suggestion that the U.S. maintain a database to track Muslims and Syrian refugees, a Washington Post/ABC News poll found close to half of Republican voters are against the U.S. accepting Syrian refugees.
In short: It turns out Trump’s message, not only his lack of D.C. experience, resonates with right-leaning voters.
After a fairly steady upward climb, Carson’s numbers took a bit of a hit after the Paris attacks and a subsequent New York Times article that blasted his foreign policy knowhow. Carson’s camp reportedly is looking into a trip abroad to beef up the candidate’s international résumé. But the writing may already be on the wall for Carson — political insiders say his vulnerabilities could be too much for him to overcome.
The recent developments have set up an interesting battle between Rubio and Cruz for third and fourth place. National averages have Rubio at 12.5 percent and Cruz at 11.3 percent.
Both senators have been emphasizing their ability to lead against terrorism. Rubio released his first television ad on Nov. 24, a 30-second spot in which the candidate, framed by a stark black background, warns that “what happened in Paris could happen here.” For his part, Cruz suggested a religious test of sorts for admitting refugees, arguing only Christian refugees from Syria should be allowed in.
But in all-important Iowa, site of the first presidential caucuses, Cruz has made significant gains in the last few days. He pulls an average of 17.3 percent of the vote there, by far his highest get in the state so far this cycle.
Cruz’s average is helped greatly by one specific poll, put out by the well-respected Quinnipiac University, which shows him at 23 percent in Iowa. That catapults Cruz into second place there and represents a 13-point jump — an impressive feat for someone who was solidly in fourth place at 10 percent one month ago.
The poll shows Trump remains in first place at 25 percent; Carson is in third at 18 percent and Rubio is in fourth at 13 percent.
Another key data point in the Quinnipiac poll? Among Iowa Republican caucus-goers, 81 percent oppose allowing Syrian refugees into the U.S. For now, the fiery rhetoric from the rising candidates in Iowa speaks directly to GOP voters, both in the Hawkeye State and the country at large.
