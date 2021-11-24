Worth Watching: ‘Hawkeye,’ Kevin Hart Gets Serious in ‘True Story,’ Hunger Games on ‘Survivor,’ ‘Hanna’ Final Mission

Becoming Cousteau (streaming on Disney+) From filmmaker Liz Garbus and National Geographic Documentary films, a profile of legendary oceanographer and conservationist Jacques-Yves Cousteau, whose warnings about warming seas a half-century ago have become even more urgent today.A Boy Called Christmas (streaming on Netflix): A magical origin story for Santa Claus follows 12-year-old Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) on a snowy quest to find his father (Michel Huisman), who’s on his own mission to discover a legendary village of elves. Stephen Merchant is the voice of Nikolas’ pet mouse Milka, his traveling companion along with a stubborn reindeer.Bruised (streaming on Netflix): On a much more serious note, Halle Berry stars in and directs this grueling story of a mixed martial arts fighter trying to get back in the arena when she’s confronted by the son she gave up as an infant.City of Angels/City of Death (streaming on Hulu): A six-part docuseries, from producers of ABC News’ 20/20, revisits high-profile investigations of the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division in the 1970s and ’80s. If the Hillside Strangler, the Skid Row Stabber, the Dating Game Killer, the Freeway Killer and the Sunset Strip Killer ring a bell, this one’s for you.Keep Sweet (streaming on discovery+): A documentary looks at what’s left of the infamous FLDS cult after its founder, “prophet” Warren Jeffs, was sentenced to life in prison 10 years ago after being convicted of sexual assault of minors.The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles (streaming on Paramount+): A new season of the reality-show reunion brings together original L.A. cast members in the same Venice beach house they shared back in 1993.