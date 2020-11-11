Worth Watching: The CMA Awards, back to 'Chicago,' 'S.W.A.T.' premiere, an eater's guide

Inside Wednesday TV: For Veterans Day, MeTV Remembers the M*A*S*H Finale (7/6c) in a three-hour special that features interviews with the cast and crew of the classic wartime comedy as they remember the super-sized series finale, shown uncut. When "Goodbye, Farewell and Amen" first aired in 1983, the series set records with more than 100 million viewers bidding adieu to Hawkeye (Alan Alda, who directed) and the 4077th… New to the Netflix queue is another Veterans Day events: the innovative animated war miniseries The Liberator, about a racially integrated World War II infantry battalion known as the "Thunderbirds," who fought for 500 days through the European war theater. The film's animation technique is a lifelike hybrid of live-action performance and computer graphics… Also on Netflix: the eight-part docuseries Trial 4, following the legal travails of Sean Ellis, a Boston man who served 22 years in prison after being convicted of killing a detective in 1993, a sentence that came under scrutiny for corruption. The series builds to Ellis’s fourth trial to prove his innocence… One more for the veterans: History's Variety's Salute to Service Presented by History and Voices Magnified (10/9c), with tributes to troops past and present from celebrities including Trace Adkins, Kevin Bacon, Bryan Cranston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kelly Ripa, Shaggy and Gary Sinise.