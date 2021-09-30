AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

2003 — Indianapolis, led by Peyton Manning, becomes the first team in NFL history to win after trailing by 21 or more points with less than 4 minutes left in regulation. Mike Vanderjagt’s 29-yard field goal with 3:47 left in the extra period gives the Colts a 38-35 victory over Tampa Bay.

2007 — Texas Tech’s Michael Crabtree sets the NCAA record for touchdown receptions by a freshman with a 32-yard scoring catch in a 42-17 win over Iowa State. Crabtree scores three times against the Cyclones, giving him 17 for the season.

2010 — Roy Halladay pitches the second no-hitter in postseason history, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 in Game 1 of the NL division series.

2013 — Tiger Woods beats Richard Sterne, 1 up, to give the Americans the 18 points they need to win the Presidents Cup for the fifth straight time. It’s the third straight Presidents Cup that Woods wins the cup-clinching match.