AP Top 25 Reality Check: Clemson poised for long stay at 1

The biggest news in the latest Associated Press college football poll was what didn’t change.

Clemson remained No. 1 in the Top 25 on Sunday, overwhelmingly ahead of No. 2 Alabama. The Tigers received 54 first-place votes to the Crimson Tide’s eight.

Considering the Tigers spent Saturday beating Georgia Tech by an ACC-record 66 points, maybe it shouldn’t be all that surprising. But Alabama’s emphatic victory against Georgia, at the time No. 3 but now No. 4, is the type of big-game performance that can sway voters.

In seven of the last eight instances in which the No. 1 team won but dropped in the rankings, the No. 1 team was coming off a victory against an unranked team while the new No. 1 had beaten another ranked team.

Comparing Clemson’s schedule to Alabama’s going forward, the Tigers appear to be in good shape to keep the No. 1 ranking as long as they keep winning. Clemson currently has two ranked teams (No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 19 Virginia Tech) on its remaining schedule. None of Alabama’s remaining opponents are currently ranked.

No. 1 Clemson (5-0)

Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday.