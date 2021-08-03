Former football player charged in Iowa hoops star's assault

A former Iowa State University football player has been arrested in connection with an assault of a University of Iowa basketball star in May.

Nicholas Kron, 29, of Nashville, Tennessee, faces an assault causing bodily injury charge for allegedly attacking Jordan Bohannon, a Hawkeye guard, outside a downtown Iowa City bar. Bohannon suffered a serious head injury. Kron turned himself in Saturday, was booked into the Johnson County Jail and was released about 20 minutes later, a jail official said.

Bohannon filed a lawsuit against Kron a few days earlier, alleging that the former Cyclone defensive end “brutally, unlawfully and intentionally" assaulted him.

Bohannon and Kron were both at DC's Bar in Iowa City on May 23, according to police records. After the bar closed, police said Kron and another person got into an argument outside. Police say Kron walked over to Bohannon, turned him around and punched him three times in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground and causing a cut on his head.

Police say Bohannon's friends escorted him away, but Bohannon later needed to be taken to a hospital for treatment of his head injury.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Kron. Bohannon's attorney didn't immediately respond to phone and email messages.