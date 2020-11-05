ISU's Campbell says Breece Hall 'elite' and getting better

When Iowa State running back Breece Hall discusses his role, he first mentions his blocking in pass protection, being a dependable check-down receiver and communicating with teammates.

Everybody else wants to talk about what he does as a ball carrier.

Hall is averaging 150.2 yards per game and will go into the 17th-ranked Cyclones’ home game against Baylor on Saturday night as the nation’s leading rusher among players who have appeared in a minimum of three games.

The sophomore from Wichita, Kansas, has gone over 100 yards in all six games, his four runs of at least 50 yards are most in the country and his 11 rushing touchdowns rank second.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a surprise,” Hall said recently. “But I’ve been happy with some of the results and how our team has been playing a little bit.”

The Cyclones (4-2, 4-1) are in a three-way tie for first in the Big 12 and looking to reach the conference championship game for the first time.

Hall emerged at midseason as a freshman last year and has gone for 100 yards in 10 of his 14 starts.