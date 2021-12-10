Jackson St. faces tough test vs No. 17 Iowa State

Jackson State (2-6) vs. No. 17 Iowa State (9-0)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Iowa State presents a tough challenge for Jackson State. Jackson State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Iowa State is looking to extend its current nine-game winning streak.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Izaiah Brockington, Gabe Kalscheur, Aljaz Kunc and George Conditt IV have combined to account for 55 percent of Iowa State's scoring this season. For Jackson State, Jayveous McKinnis, Jonas James III and Dyllan Taylor have collectively scored 37 percent of the team's points this season.BRILLIANT BROCKINGTON: Brockington has connected on 47.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 17 over his last five games. He's also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Iowa State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 57.8.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cyclones have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Iowa State has an assist on 48 of 78 field goals (61.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Jackson State has assists on 31 of 69 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa State defense has allowed only 59.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cyclones 28th among Division I teams. The Jackson State offense has averaged 58.8 points through eight games (ranked 264th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com