Joens scores 33, leads Iowa St. women past Michigan St 79-75

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ashley Joens scored an Iowa State NCAA Tournament record 33 points, including the clinching free throw with 3.1 seconds left, to lift the Cyclones to a 79-75 women's opening-round win over Michigan State on Monday.

Iowa State made 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and 6 of 8 in the final 1:41 to hold off the 10th-seeded Spartans, who trailed by 10 with 1:40 to play in the third quarter. That was the only time the lead reached double figures and it last for 13 seconds.

The seventh-seeded Cyclones will play second-seeded and fourth-ranked Texas A&M in the second round of the Mercado Region on Wednesday.

Madison Wise gave the Cyclones (17-10) a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double off the bench, Kristin Scott added 12 points and Lexi Donarski 10.

Emily Ryan made two free throws and Joens one after a 3-pointer by Julia Ayrault pulled MSU within 73-71 with 1:47 to play.

Ayrault made a layup with just over a minute to go and Alyza Winston made another at 25.6 seconds, cutting it to 76-75. But Donarski, a freshman, made two free throws with 22.8 seconds to go and Joens then rebounded Michigan State's last miss and clinched the game.