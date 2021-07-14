Never left out again: Big 12 coaches like 12-team playoff

“The motivation for expanding the playoff is not the money," Bowlsby said. “The motivation for expanding the playoff is the realization that participation could be broader and access could be more readily accomplished, and more institutions could stay close to the flame.”

The board of managers are next scheduled to meet Sept. 28 after getting feedback from their own schools and the ones they represent. Bowlsby expressed hope that the CFP is close to a resolution by time the board meets, though the earliest possibility for implementing any changes would still be 2023, and could be as late as 2026.

“Moving forward, we haven’t had a year in the Big 12 in the playoff era where our champion didn’t finish in a position where it was one of the top-six rated champions,” Bowlsby said. “While it’s not automatic, I think our chances of having our champion and perhaps one other in the event are pretty good."

With TCU heading into its 10th Big 12 season, coach Gary Patterson feels the Horned Frogs would have had multiple playoff appearances in a 12-team format.