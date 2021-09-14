No. 14 Cyclones looking to find stride after early struggles

Campbell said the Cyclones are going to ride with Purdy, who has more wins than any quarterback in program history and is on the cusp of becoming the Cyclones' all-time leader in passing and total offense.

“I have a lot of trust in Brock," flanker Jared Rus said. "I’m not worried about him at all. He’s one of the best players to ever play here. We have to have his back and make sure everything is good, and we’re going to come back ready to play.”

Purdy has not spoken to the media since the preseason. Hall, his roommate, said Purdy was frustrated after the Iowa game and spent the hours afterward watching a movie alone in his room rather than watching football with Hall.

“That’s what comes with being a quarterback, the good and bad,” Hall said. “Whether the team wins or loses, it’s going to all be on Brock. He stays humble with it. He’s going to have a bad game and that’s just what it is. Brock is fine.”

The Cyclones' offense is second to last in the Big 12 at 337 yards per game, about 100 under its 2020 average. ISU has gone three plays and out on seven of its 25 possessions and four other non-scoring drives lasted no more than five plays. The Cyclones' four plays of 20 yards or longer ranks last in the conference.