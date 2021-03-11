No. 25 Oklahoma survives Iowa State comeback for 79-73 win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even when Oklahoma built a 19-point second-half lead on slumping Iowa State, the Sooners probably should have known the Cyclones would at least make the game interesting in the closing minutes Wednesday night.

This is the Big 12 Tournament, after all.

So with their first-round game slipping away, the No. 25 Sooners turned to Austin Reaves for an answer. Their standout guard responded by scoring 11 of his 21 points in the closing minutes, allowing Oklahoma to hold on for a nervy 79-73 win that sent coach Lon Kruger's team into a quarterfinal matchup with No. 11 Kansas.

“When you drop a few in a row that go down to the wire,” Kruger said afterward, “you have to get that feeling of winning again. I'm proud of the guys to get that one in the win column.”

De'Vion Harmon added 18 points and Elijah Harkless had 12 for No. 7 seed Oklahoma (15-9), which had lost four straight and were on a shaky NCAA Tournament bubble heading into the weekend. But with a win over the Cyclones, they are likely a lock for the field of 68 — and certainly would be with a win over the Jayhawks on Thursday night.

“This is a big one,” Harmon said. “Every team is good. We know the Big 12. It's postseason time. It's win or go home.”