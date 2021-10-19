South Carolina, UConn, Stanford women top preseason Top 25

Dawn Staley and South Carolina are back in a familiar spot: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll.

It's the second consecutive season that the Gamecocks are the preseason favorite.

“With who we brought back and who added for this season, we knew we would start out among the hunted, and it’s something that our program is getting used to," said Staley, who is going into her 14th season as South Carolina coach. "Watching practice every day, I can see that we have the pieces and the competitive fire to reach all of our goals. We have a few more weeks to put those pieces together into a cohesive, successful team that can live up to this preseason ranking.”

The Gamecocks received 14 of the 29 first-place votes from a national media panel in Tuesday's poll. UConn was second, garnering 10 first-place ballots. It's the 15th consecutive season that the Huskies were among the top five teams in the preseason.

Defending national champion Stanford was third, getting the other five first-place votes. Maryland and North Carolina State rounded out the top five.