Wilson sparks a 2nd-half surge, Kansas tops Iowa St. 64-50

AMES — Jalen Wilson scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double as Kansas broke away in the final nine minutes to defeat Iowa State 64-50 on Saturday.

Iowa State led for all but the final two seconds of the first half when David McCormack hit a jumper to knot the score at 24-24. The Jayhawks scored the first six points of the second half and led the rest of the way but didn’t break open a two-possession game until Wilson made four straight free throws to begin a 10-2 run. Ochai Agbaji and Wilson hit 3-pointers and Kansas (15-7, 9-5 Big 12 Conference) suddenly led by 11 with 7:46 remaining.

Iowa State (2-14, 0-11) came within eight points twice more, but Kansas closed out the game on a 14-8 pace. The Cyclones had two turnovers and missed three shots. Iowa State’s losing skid has reached 10 straight since Jan. 2.

McCormack scored 13 points with eight rebounds, Christian Braun added 11 points, nine after halftime, and Agbaji scored six of his nine in the second half. The Jayhawks outscored Iowa State 40-26 after halftime.