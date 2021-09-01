Reivers shutout third straight opponent

Iowa Western men's soccer shut out Northeast Community College, 2-0, on Tuesday in Norfolk, Nebraska, to remain undefeated.

The Reivers haven't conceded a goal all year and are 3-0.

Head coach Mike Brown said the team still has room to grow despite the shutout victory.

"We're still not there yet. We're a long ways away from what we can do," he said. "Last year teams were more open against us, this year teams are sitting in and packing the bus. We just have to adapt to it we have to grow. It starts with me. I have to be better."

Iowa Western opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a goal from sophomore Arata Saegusa off an assist from sophomore Jiwoo Lee. Lee played the ball to Saegusa, who diced up a defender and finished in the left-hand corner of the goal.

IWCC added an insurance goal in the 74th off the foot of freshman Junior Casillas. Sophomore Keigo Tanaka provided the assist on goal two. Sophomore goalkeeper Yuta Ishizuka played a ball out to sophomore Moise Bombito, who found Tanaka up the field. Tanaka crossed the ball in front of the goal allowing Casillas to tap in the ball.

The Reivers finished with 17 shots, 10 of which were on goal. Northeast was limited to two shots, only one of which was on target.