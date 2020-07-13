UPDATED: Iowa Western reacts to fall sports changes

“I think it’s an excellent plan that really focuses on student health and safety,” Kinney said. “We want to be able to provide them the opportunity to participate in competition, but there were a lot of changes made to reduce the number of games and that sort of thing to hopefully make things safer.”

IWCC football coach Scott Strohmeier is also happy to see a plan in place, although there are a number of unknowns for not only his roster but also all others across the Iowa Western campus. Many athletes are on track to graduate in December, and others are already committed to four-year schools.

“We all kind of started to see it coming; I was optimistic early on that we were going to play,” Strohmeier said. “My thing is that we have a plan to play, No. 1. And two, at the end of the day, ultimately it’s about the safety of your student-athletes and coaches. This gives us the best chance to play. If you play one game in the fall and then you have an outbreak, you don’t have your entire team for two weeks, and you probably shut down. At least we’ve got a plan to get this under control.”