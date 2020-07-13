UPDATED: Iowa Western reacts to fall sports changes

Iowa Western athletics will have a different look during the 2020-21 school year.
The National Junior College Athletic Association Presidential Advisory Council and Board of Regents on Monday announced plans to move a number of fall and winter close-contact sports to the spring in an effort to keep student-athletes safe amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.
For Iowa Western, those sports include football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling.
As of Monday, the Reivers’ cross country and golf teams will compete in the fall as originally scheduled.
All winter competition will begin in January, and a majority of those championships will move from March to April.
Spring sports competition will remain intact with minor adjustments to dates. For IWCC, those sports include baseball, softball, men's and women's golf and track and field.
Championship dates are subject to change based on championship facility availability.
"Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes," NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said in a release. "Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful."
At Iowa Western, coaches and athletes will have to adjust to a new schedule. The maximum number of games for all sports will be 70% of a usual season. For example, basketball typically schedules 30 games in a normal season but will play 22 under the new guidelines.
Spring start dates are staggered among fall sports in an effort to make travel as uncomplicated as possible. Volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball will start practice on Jan. 11, 2021. Men’s and women’s basketball can begin competition on Jan. 22 and volleyball on Jan. 29.
Football practice can officially start preparing for its eight-game season on March 1, with games scheduled to begin on March 25.
Men’s and women’s soccer will start practice on March 15 and begin play on April 2.
Each fall sport that will begin its season in the spring can also practice in the fall. Football, volleyball and soccer will have a window between Aug. 15 and Nov. 15 for fall practice. The basketball and wrestling offseason practice window is now from Sept. 15 to Dec. 15.
Iowa Western president and interim athletic director Dan Kinney spent much time over the last four months with other ADs across the country discussing potential NJCAA guidelines. He is happy parameters were put in place that give athletes a chance to compete while also keeping them safe.
“I think it’s an excellent plan that really focuses on student health and safety,” Kinney said. “We want to be able to provide them the opportunity to participate in competition, but there were a lot of changes made to reduce the number of games and that sort of thing to hopefully make things safer.”
IWCC football coach Scott Strohmeier is also happy to see a plan in place, although there are a number of unknowns for not only his roster but also all others across the Iowa Western campus. Many athletes are on track to graduate in December, and others are already committed to four-year schools.
“We all kind of started to see it coming; I was optimistic early on that we were going to play,” Strohmeier said. “My thing is that we have a plan to play, No. 1. And two, at the end of the day, ultimately it’s about the safety of your student-athletes and coaches. This gives us the best chance to play. If you play one game in the fall and then you have an outbreak, you don’t have your entire team for two weeks, and you probably shut down. At least we’ve got a plan to get this under control.”
New NJCAA championship dates for fall/winter sports
Football: June 3
Men’s and women’s soccer: Begins on June 2
Volleyball: April 15 to 17
Men’s and Women’s basketball: Begins April 19
Wrestling: April 23-24.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!