Aug. 28 scoreboard

Prep Football
Friday, Aug. 28
Denison-Schleswig at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Red Oak at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 7 p.m.
Atlantic at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Grinnell at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Clarinda at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Thursday, Aug. 27
Heartland Christian 25-25-25, Parkview Christian 18-11-15
Thomas Jefferson Invitational
Lewis Central 25-25, Thomas Jefferson 19-8
Lewis Central 25-25, Sidney 23-15
Sidney 25-25, Thomas Jefferson 10-17
Glenwood 25-25, MVAOCOU 7-15
Glenwood 21-21, Tri-Center 10-10
Friday, Aug. 28
Abraham Lincoln at Bellevue West Invite, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Thomas Jefferson, Riverside at AHSTW Invite, 8 a.m.
St. Albert, Treynor at Harlan tourney, 8:30 a.m.
Tri-Center, Underwood at Glenwood quad, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Harlan at Shenandoah meet, ppd (Sept. 1)
Saturday, Aug. 29
Lewis Central, St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Tri-Center, Harlan at Glenwood Invite, 9
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
NBA
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 3, Orlando 1
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110
Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96
Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107
Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd
x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD
x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, TBD
Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0
Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99
Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92
Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122
Boston 4, Philadelphia 0
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101
Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94
Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106
Miami 4, Indiana 0
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101
Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100
Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115
Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 3, Portland 1
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93
Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88
Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108
Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135, Portland 115
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd
x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD
x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD
L.A. Clippers 3, Dallas 2
Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114
Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122
Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT
Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111
Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.
x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD
Utah 3, Denver 2
Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105
Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87
Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107
x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, 3 p.m.
x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Utah vs. Denver, TBD
Houston 2, Oklahoma City 2
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108
Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98
Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT
Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd
x-Friday, Aug. 28: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBD
x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Toronto vs. Boston
Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
Monday, Aug. 31: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD
x-Friday, Sept. 4: Boston vs. Toronto, TDB
x-Sunday, Sept. 6: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD
x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
Western Conference
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NHL
Playoffs
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
At Toronto
(1)Philadelphia vs. (6)N.Y. Islanders
Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0
Wednesday, Aug. 26: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, late
Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 11 a.m.
x-Monday, Aug. 31: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD
x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD
(4)Boston 1, (2)Tampa Bay 1
Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3 (OT)
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, late
Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
At Edmonton, Alberta
(1)Las Vegas 1, (5)Vancouver 1
Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2
Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 8:45 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.
x-Monday, Aug. 31: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD
x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD
x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD
(3)Dallas 2, (2)Colorado 0
Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3
Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado vs. Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD
x-Monday, Aug. 31: Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated INF Jose Iglesias from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Cesar Valdez from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Keegan Akin and INF Ramon Urias to alternate training site. OF Dwight Smith Jr. cleared waivers and has been assigned to alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned SS Lucius Fox to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreu to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Zac Grotz from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Carl Edwards to the 45-day IL. Transferred LHP Taylor Guibeau to the 45-day IL. Recalled 1B Jose Marmolejos from alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired OF Brett Phillips from Kansas City for SS Lucius Fox.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Taijuan Walker for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Transferred RHP Trent Thornton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled 2B Andy Young and RHP Joel Payamps from alternate training site. Designated LHP Matt Grace for assignment. Optioned 1B Kevin Cron to alternate training site.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C Alex Jackson to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from alternate training site. Placed RHP Walker Buehler on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 23. Added INF Garvin Lux as the 29th man for the second game of today’s doubleheader.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated RHP Justin Grimm from IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 24. Activated RHP Junior Fernandez from the IL. Activated SS Edmundo Sosa from the IL and optioned him to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Seth Elledge from alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP David Bednar from alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Added OF Luis Basabe as the 29th man for the second game of today’s doubleheader.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 24. Placed INF Colin Moran on the 7-day concussion IL, Recalled RHPs Nick Mears, Cody Ponce and INF Will Craig from alternate training site. Claimed OF Anthony Alford off waivers from Toronto.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Craig Reynolds.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Jon Toth. Waived/injured DE Curtis Weaver.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived LS Wesley Farnsworth.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Kevin Wilkins. Waived DT Olive Sagapolu.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Daniel Kilgore. Waived/injured LB Emmanuel Smith.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Tavien Feaster. Waived WR Tony Brown.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed LB Jayrone Elliott. Signed LS Liam McCullough and LB Jay Elliot. Waived WR Anthony Johnson.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed C A.Q. Shipley.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived RB Kalen Ballage and DB Picasso Nelson. Signed DE Avery Moss.
NEW YORK JETS — Acquired RB Kalen Ballage from Miami for a 2021 conditional seventh-round pick.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WRs River Cracraft and Kevin White. Released WR Jaron Brown. Waived/injured DL Jonathan Kongbo.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Will Compton.
HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League
WORCHESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Brent Beaudoin and Neil Robinson.
SOCCER
USL
MEMPHIS 901 FC — Acquired M Tommy McCabe on a one-year loan from FC Cincinnati.
College
SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY — Named Emma Carlisle Reske as assistant men’s rowing coach.
THIEL COLLEGE — Named Jenna Petrucci assistant to the director of college athletics.
