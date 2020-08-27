 Skip to main content
Aug. 28 scoreboard
Prep Football

Friday, Aug. 28

Denison-Schleswig at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

Red Oak at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 7 p.m.

Atlantic at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Grinnell at Harlan, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Clarinda at Treynor, 7 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Thursday, Aug. 27

Heartland Christian 25-25-25, Parkview Christian 18-11-15

Thomas Jefferson Invitational

Lewis Central 25-25, Thomas Jefferson 19-8

Lewis Central 25-25, Sidney 23-15

Sidney 25-25, Thomas Jefferson 10-17

Glenwood 25-25, MVAOCOU 7-15

Glenwood 21-21, Tri-Center 10-10

Friday, Aug. 28

Abraham Lincoln at Bellevue West Invite, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Thomas Jefferson, Riverside at AHSTW Invite, 8 a.m.

St. Albert, Treynor at Harlan tourney, 8:30 a.m.

Tri-Center, Underwood at Glenwood quad, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Harlan at Shenandoah meet, ppd (Sept. 1)

Saturday, Aug. 29

Lewis Central, St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Tri-Center, Harlan at Glenwood Invite, 9

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 5:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

NBA

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee 3, Orlando 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110

Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96

Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107

Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd

x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, TBD

Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0

Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99

Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92

Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122

Boston 4, Philadelphia 0

Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101

Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94

Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106

Miami 4, Indiana 0

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101

Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100

Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115

Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 3, Portland 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93

Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88

Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108

Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135, Portland 115

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd

x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD

L.A. Clippers 3, Dallas 2

Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114

Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122

Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT

Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111

Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD

Utah 3, Denver 2

Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105

Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87

Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107

x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, 3 p.m.

x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Utah vs. Denver, TBD

Houston 2, Oklahoma City 2

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108

Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98

Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT

Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd

x-Friday, Aug. 28: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBD

x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Toronto vs. Boston

Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD

Monday, Aug. 31: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD

x-Friday, Sept. 4: Boston vs. Toronto, TDB

x-Sunday, Sept. 6: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD

x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD

Western Conference

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

NHL

Playoffs

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

At Toronto

(1)Philadelphia vs. (6)N.Y. Islanders

Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

Wednesday, Aug. 26: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, late

Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 11 a.m.

x-Monday, Aug. 31: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD

(4)Boston 1, (2)Tampa Bay 1

Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3 (OT)

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, late

Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

At Edmonton, Alberta

(1)Las Vegas 1, (5)Vancouver 1

Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2

Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

x-Monday, Aug. 31: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD

x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD

(3)Dallas 2, (2)Colorado 0

Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3

Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado vs. Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD

x-Monday, Aug. 31: Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Dallas vs. Colorado, TBD

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated INF Jose Iglesias from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Cesar Valdez from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Keegan Akin and INF Ramon Urias to alternate training site. OF Dwight Smith Jr. cleared waivers and has been assigned to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned SS Lucius Fox to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreu to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Zac Grotz from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Carl Edwards to the 45-day IL. Transferred LHP Taylor Guibeau to the 45-day IL. Recalled 1B Jose Marmolejos from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired OF Brett Phillips from Kansas City for SS Lucius Fox.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Taijuan Walker for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Transferred RHP Trent Thornton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled 2B Andy Young and RHP Joel Payamps from alternate training site. Designated LHP Matt Grace for assignment. Optioned 1B Kevin Cron to alternate training site.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C Alex Jackson to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from alternate training site. Placed RHP Walker Buehler on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 23. Added INF Garvin Lux as the 29th man for the second game of today’s doubleheader.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated RHP Justin Grimm from IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 24. Activated RHP Junior Fernandez from the IL. Activated SS Edmundo Sosa from the IL and optioned him to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Seth Elledge from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP David Bednar from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Added OF Luis Basabe as the 29th man for the second game of today’s doubleheader.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 24. Placed INF Colin Moran on the 7-day concussion IL, Recalled RHPs Nick Mears, Cody Ponce and INF Will Craig from alternate training site. Claimed OF Anthony Alford off waivers from Toronto.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Craig Reynolds.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Jon Toth. Waived/injured DE Curtis Weaver.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived LS Wesley Farnsworth.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Kevin Wilkins. Waived DT Olive Sagapolu.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Daniel Kilgore. Waived/injured LB Emmanuel Smith.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Tavien Feaster. Waived WR Tony Brown.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed LB Jayrone Elliott. Signed LS Liam McCullough and LB Jay Elliot. Waived WR Anthony Johnson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed C A.Q. Shipley.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived RB Kalen Ballage and DB Picasso Nelson. Signed DE Avery Moss.

NEW YORK JETS — Acquired RB Kalen Ballage from Miami for a 2021 conditional seventh-round pick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WRs River Cracraft and Kevin White. Released WR Jaron Brown. Waived/injured DL Jonathan Kongbo.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Will Compton.

HOCKEY

East Coast Hockey League

WORCHESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Brent Beaudoin and Neil Robinson.

SOCCER

USL

MEMPHIS 901 FC — Acquired M Tommy McCabe on a one-year loan from FC Cincinnati.

College

SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY — Named Emma Carlisle Reske as assistant men’s rowing coach.

THIEL COLLEGE — Named Jenna Petrucci assistant to the director of college athletics.

