Aug. 29 Scoreboard

Featuring scores from Week 1 of prep football
Prep Football
Friday, Aug. 28
Abraham Lincoln 28, Denison-Schleswig 21 (OT)
Glenwood 57, Thomas Jefferson 7
Lewis Central 28, St. Albert 3
Shenandoah 24, AHSTW 22
Riverside 45, Red Oak 0
Tri-Center 42, IKM-Manning 7
Underwood 39, Atlantic 0
Logan-Magnolia 39, Missouri Valley 0
Harlan 40, Grinnell 28
Saturday, Aug. 29
Clarinda at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 4
Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines North, 7:30 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.
Riverside at West Monona, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Harlan at Pella, 7:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Friday, Aug. 28
Bellevue West Invite
Omaha Skutt 25-25, Abraham Lincoln 15-17
Bellevue West 26-25, Abraham Lincoln 24-18
Millard South 25-25, Abraham Lincoln 13-17
Saturday, Aug. 29
Thomas Jefferson, Riverside at AHSTW Invite, 8 a.m.
St. Albert, Treynor at Harlan tourney, 8:30 a.m.
Tri-Center, Underwood at Glenwood quad, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
AHSTW at Nodaway Valley triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Le Mars at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 5
St. Albert at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.
Glenwood, Treynor, Underwood at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.
AHSTW at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 9 a.m.
Riverside at Missouri Valley tourney, 9 a.m.
Tri-Center at Clarinda tourney, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Saturday, Aug. 29
Lewis Central, St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Tri-Center, Harlan at Glenwood Invite, 9
Tuesday, Sept. 1
St. Albert, AHSTW, Tri-Center, Underwood at Logan-Magnolia Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Harlan at Shenandoah meet, ppd (Sept. 1)
Saturday, Sept. 5
Lewis Central, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln Invite, 8:45 a.m.
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Toronto 5, Baltimore 5 (10)
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Minnesota at Detroit, ppd
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0
Washington 10, Boston 2
Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5
Cleveland at St. Louis, late
Oakland at Houston, ppd
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 12:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 4-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (López 3-1), 5:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Roark 2-1), 5:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 6:05 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 2-1) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 6:30 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 3:35 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 4
N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Tampa Bay at Miami, late
Washington at Boston, late
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 1
Cleveland at St. Louis, late
San Diego at Colorado, late
San Francisco at Arizona, late
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Tomlin 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1), 12:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 12:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-1) at Cincinnati (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (López 3-1), 5:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Colorado (Castellani 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cahill 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 3:35 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:08 p.m.
NBA
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 3, Orlando 1
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110
Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96
Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107
Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106
Satuday, Aug. 29: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 3, Portland 1
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93
Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88
Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108
Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135, Portland 115
Saturday, Aug. 29: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers 3, Dallas 2
Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114
Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122
Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT
Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111
Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 2:30 p.m.
Utah 3, Denver 2
Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105
Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87
Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107
Sunday, Aug. 30: Denver vs Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Houston 2, Oklahoma City 2
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108
Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98
Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT
Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114
Saturday, Aug. 29: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 5:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Toronto vs. Boston
Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston vs. Toronto, 12 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 31: Boston vs. Toronro, TBD
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD
Friday, Sept. 4: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD
Western Conference
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NHL
Playoffs
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
At Toronto
(1)Philadelphia 1 vs. (6)N.Y. Islanders 1
Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)
Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Saturday, Aug. 29: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD
x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD
(2)Tampa Bay 2, (4)Boston 1
Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3 (OT)
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1
Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd
Saturday, Aug. 29: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 11 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 31: Boston vs. Tamps Bay, 6 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
At Edmonton, Alberta
(1)Las Vegas 1, (5)Vancouver 1
Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2
Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd
Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 8:45 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD
x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD
(3)Dallas 2, (2)Colorado 1
Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3
Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4
Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd
Sunday, Aug. 30: Colorado vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 31: Dallas vs. Colorado, 8:45 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired OF Jarrod Dyson from Pittsburgh for future considerations. Designated OF Nicky Delmonico for assignment. Optioned OF Luis Gonzalez and C Zack Collins to training site. Activated INF Nick Madrigal from 10-day IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Activated OF Travis Demeritte.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Tyler Zuber from the bereavement list.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated LHP Lewis Thorpe. Recalled RHP Juan Minaya from alternate training site. Designated LHP Danny Coulombe for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed INF Jordy Mercer to a major league contract and added him to active roster. Placed OF Aaron Judge on 10-day IL. Activted OF Estevan Florial. Released LHP Luis Avilan.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Zac Grotz to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach. Optioned RHP Sean Reid Foley to alternate training site.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned 2B Gavin Lux to alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Returned RHP Sterling Sharp to Washington Nationals. Activated 1B Garrett Cooper and RHP Yimi Garcia fron 10-day IL. Placed 2B Logan Forsythe on 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Jorge Guzman to alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Patrick Patrick Mazelka from alternate training site. Designated OF Juan Lagares for assignment. Activated INF Andres Gimenez and OF Jake Marisnick from IL. Placed RHP Corey Oswalt on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Added INF Brett Baty to 60-man roster and optioned to alternate training site. Claimed OF Guillermo Heredia off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and optioned to alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded OF Jarrod Dyson to Chicago White Sox. Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP David Bednar to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Luis Alexander to alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Seth Elledge to alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Brian Allen.
HOCKEY
USA HOCKEY — Named David Lassonde goaltending coach.
SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League
SKYVIEW FC — Signed M Jennifer Cudjoe to multi-year contract.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned M Emily van Egmond to West Ham United.
United Soccer League
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Acquired F Miguel Berry on loan from Columbus Crew.
