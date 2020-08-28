 Skip to main content
Aug. 29 Scoreboard
Aug. 29 Scoreboard

Featuring scores from Week 1 of prep football

Prep Football

Friday, Aug. 28

Abraham Lincoln 28, Denison-Schleswig 21 (OT)

Glenwood 57, Thomas Jefferson 7

Lewis Central 28, St. Albert 3

Shenandoah 24, AHSTW 22

Riverside 45, Red Oak 0

Tri-Center 42, IKM-Manning 7

Underwood 39, Atlantic 0

Logan-Magnolia 39, Missouri Valley 0

Harlan 40, Grinnell 28

Saturday, Aug. 29

Clarinda at Treynor, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 4

Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines North, 7:30 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Treynor at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.

Riverside at West Monona, 7 p.m.

Underwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Harlan at Pella, 7:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Friday, Aug. 28

Bellevue West Invite

Omaha Skutt 25-25, Abraham Lincoln 15-17

Bellevue West 26-25, Abraham Lincoln 24-18

Millard South 25-25, Abraham Lincoln 13-17

Saturday, Aug. 29

Thomas Jefferson, Riverside at AHSTW Invite, 8 a.m.

St. Albert, Treynor at Harlan tourney, 8:30 a.m.

Tri-Center, Underwood at Glenwood quad, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

AHSTW at Nodaway Valley triangular, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 3

Le Mars at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5

St. Albert at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.

Glenwood, Treynor, Underwood at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.

AHSTW at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 9 a.m.

Riverside at Missouri Valley tourney, 9 a.m.

Tri-Center at Clarinda tourney, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Saturday, Aug. 29

Lewis Central, St. Albert, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Tri-Center, Harlan at Glenwood Invite, 9

Tuesday, Sept. 1

St. Albert, AHSTW, Tri-Center, Underwood at Logan-Magnolia Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Harlan at Shenandoah meet, ppd (Sept. 1)

Saturday, Sept. 5

Lewis Central, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln Invite, 8:45 a.m.

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 5 (10)

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 0

Washington 10, Boston 2

Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

Cleveland at St. Louis, late

Oakland at Houston, ppd

Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 12:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 12:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (López 3-1), 5:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Roark 2-1), 5:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 2-1) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 3:35 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 4

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Tampa Bay at Miami, late

Washington at Boston, late

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, late

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland at St. Louis, late

San Diego at Colorado, late

San Francisco at Arizona, late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1), 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Tomlin 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1), 12:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0), 12:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-1) at Cincinnati (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (López 3-1), 5:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Texas (Lynn 4-0), 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-3) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Colorado (Castellani 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cahill 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 3:35 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:08 p.m.

NBA

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee 3, Orlando 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110

Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96

Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107

Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106

Satuday, Aug. 29: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 3, Portland 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93

Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88

Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108

Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135, Portland 115

Saturday, Aug. 29: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers 3, Dallas 2

Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114

Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122

Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT

Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111

Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Utah 3, Denver 2

Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105

Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87

Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107

Sunday, Aug. 30: Denver vs Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Houston 2, Oklahoma City 2

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108

Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98

Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT

Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114

Saturday, Aug. 29: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 5:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Toronto vs. Boston

Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston vs. Toronto, 12 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 31: Boston vs. Toronro, TBD

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD

Friday, Sept. 4: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD

Western Conference

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

NHL

Playoffs

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

At Toronto

(1)Philadelphia 1 vs. (6)N.Y. Islanders 1

Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)

Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Saturday, Aug. 29: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 30: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD

(2)Tampa Bay 2, (4)Boston 1

Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3 (OT)

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd

Saturday, Aug. 29: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 11 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 31: Boston vs. Tamps Bay, 6 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

At Edmonton, Alberta

(1)Las Vegas 1, (5)Vancouver 1

Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2

Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd

Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD

(3)Dallas 2, (2)Colorado 1

Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3

Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4

Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd

Sunday, Aug. 30: Colorado vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 31: Dallas vs. Colorado, 8:45 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired OF Jarrod Dyson from Pittsburgh for future considerations. Designated OF Nicky Delmonico for assignment. Optioned OF Luis Gonzalez and C Zack Collins to training site. Activated INF Nick Madrigal from 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Activated OF Travis Demeritte.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Tyler Zuber from the bereavement list.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated LHP Lewis Thorpe. Recalled RHP Juan Minaya from alternate training site. Designated LHP Danny Coulombe for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed INF Jordy Mercer to a major league contract and added him to active roster. Placed OF Aaron Judge on 10-day IL. Activted OF Estevan Florial. Released LHP Luis Avilan.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Zac Grotz to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach. Optioned RHP Sean Reid Foley to alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned 2B Gavin Lux to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Returned RHP Sterling Sharp to Washington Nationals. Activated 1B Garrett Cooper and RHP Yimi Garcia fron 10-day IL. Placed 2B Logan Forsythe on 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Jorge Guzman to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Patrick Patrick Mazelka from alternate training site. Designated OF Juan Lagares for assignment. Activated INF Andres Gimenez and OF Jake Marisnick from IL. Placed RHP Corey Oswalt on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Added INF Brett Baty to 60-man roster and optioned to alternate training site. Claimed OF Guillermo Heredia off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and optioned to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded OF Jarrod Dyson to Chicago White Sox. Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP David Bednar to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Luis Alexander to alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Seth Elledge to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Brian Allen.

HOCKEY

USA HOCKEY — Named David Lassonde goaltending coach.

SOCCER

National Women’s Soccer League

SKYVIEW FC — Signed M Jennifer Cudjoe to multi-year contract.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned M Emily van Egmond to West Ham United.

United Soccer League

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Acquired F Miguel Berry on loan from Columbus Crew.

