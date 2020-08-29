Aug. 30 scoreboard

Prep Football
Saturday, Aug. 29
Treynor 19, Clarinda 13
Friday, Sept. 4
Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines North, 7:30 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.
Riverside at West Monona, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Harlan at Pella, 7:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Saturday, Aug. 29
AHSTW Invite
Thomas Jefferson 21-21, Essex 16-15
Atlantic 21-21, Thomas Jefferson 7-6
Riverside 21-21, Thomas Jefferson 14-18
Atlantic 21-21, Riverside 14-16
Riverside 21-21, Essex 8-11
Harlan Invite
Harlan 25-25, St. Albert 19-19
Logan-Magnolia 25-20-15, St. Albert 17-25-12
St. Albert 25-25, Treynor 19-20
Treynor 27-25, Harlan 25-17
Treynor 25-25, Logan-Magnolia 18-15
Glenwood quad
Glenwood 25-25, Underwood 9-15
Glenwood 25-25, Sidney 14-9
Glenwood 25-25, Tri-Center 16-20
Tri-Center 20-25-15, Sidney 25-19-12
Underwood 26-25, Tri-Center 24-14
Underwood 25-25, Sidney 18-11
Tuesday, Sept. 1
AHSTW at Nodaway Valley triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Le Mars at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 5
St. Albert at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.
Glenwood, Treynor, Underwood at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.
AHSTW at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 9 a.m.
Riverside at Missouri Valley tourney, 9 a.m.
Tri-Center at Clarinda tourney, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Tuesday, Sept. 1
St. Albert, AHSTW, Tri-Center, Underwood at Logan-Magnolia Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Harlan at Shenandoah meet, ppd (Sept. 1)
Saturday, Sept. 5
Lewis Central, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln Invite, 8:45 a.m.
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Hill 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at Miami (Castano 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-2), 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 2-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright2-0), 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Milone 1-4) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 2:07 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-4), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 3:35 p.m., 2nd game
Monday
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-4), 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at Miami (Castano 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-2), 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at Arizona (Young 1-1), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 3:35 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-3), 6:08 p.m.
Monday
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
NBA
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 4, Orlando 1
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110
Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96
Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107
Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106
Satuday, Aug. 29: Milwaukee 118, Orlando 104
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 3, Portland 1
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93
Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88
Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108
Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135, Portland 115
Saturday, Aug. 29: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, late
L.A. Clippers 3, Dallas 2
Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114
Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122
Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT
Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111
Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 2:30 p.m.
Utah 3, Denver 2
Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105
Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87
Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107
Sunday, Aug. 30: Denver vs Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Houston 2, Oklahoma City 2
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108
Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98
Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT
Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114
Saturday, Aug. 29: Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Toronto vs. Boston
Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston vs. Toronto, 12 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 31: Boston vs. Toronro, TBD
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD
Friday, Sept. 4: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD
Western Conference
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NHL
Playoffs
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
At Toronto
(1)Philadelphia 2 vs. (6)N.Y. Islanders 1
Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)
Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Saturday, Aug. 29: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1
Sunday, Aug. 30: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD
x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD
(2)Tampa Bay 3, (4)Boston 1
Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3 (OT)
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1
Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd
Saturday, Aug. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1
Monday, Aug. 31: Boston vs. Tamps Bay, 6 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
At Edmonton, Alberta
(1)Las Vegas 1, (5)Vancouver 1
Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2
Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd
Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, late
Sunday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD
x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD
(3)Dallas 2, (2)Colorado 1
Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3
Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4
Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd
Sunday, Aug. 30: Colorado vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 31: Dallas vs. Colorado, 8:45 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!