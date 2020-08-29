 Skip to main content
Aug. 30 scoreboard
Aug. 30 scoreboard

Scoreboard.jpg
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Prep Football

Saturday, Aug. 29

Treynor 19, Clarinda 13

Friday, Sept. 4

Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines North, 7:30 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Treynor at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.

Riverside at West Monona, 7 p.m.

Underwood at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Harlan at Pella, 7:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Saturday, Aug. 29

AHSTW Invite

Thomas Jefferson 21-21, Essex 16-15

Atlantic 21-21, Thomas Jefferson 7-6

Riverside 21-21, Thomas Jefferson 14-18

Atlantic 21-21, Riverside 14-16

Riverside 21-21, Essex 8-11

Harlan Invite

Harlan 25-25, St. Albert 19-19

Logan-Magnolia 25-20-15, St. Albert 17-25-12

St. Albert 25-25, Treynor 19-20

Treynor 27-25, Harlan 25-17

Treynor 25-25, Logan-Magnolia 18-15

Glenwood quad

Glenwood 25-25, Underwood 9-15

Glenwood 25-25, Sidney 14-9

Glenwood 25-25, Tri-Center 16-20

Tri-Center 20-25-15, Sidney 25-19-12

Underwood 26-25, Tri-Center 24-14

Underwood 25-25, Sidney 18-11

Tuesday, Sept. 1

AHSTW at Nodaway Valley triangular, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 3

Le Mars at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5

St. Albert at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.

Glenwood, Treynor, Underwood at Atlantic tourney, 9 a.m.

AHSTW at Coon Rapids-Bayard tourney, 9 a.m.

Riverside at Missouri Valley tourney, 9 a.m.

Tri-Center at Clarinda tourney, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Tuesday, Sept. 1

St. Albert, AHSTW, Tri-Center, Underwood at Logan-Magnolia Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood, Harlan at Shenandoah meet, ppd (Sept. 1)

Saturday, Sept. 5

Lewis Central, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln Invite, 8:45 a.m.

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Hill 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at Miami (Castano 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-2), 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 2-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright2-0), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Milone 1-4) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 2:07 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-4), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 3:35 p.m., 2nd game

Monday

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-4), 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-1) at Miami (Castano 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-2), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at Arizona (Young 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 3:35 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-3), 6:08 p.m.

Monday

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

NBA

All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee 4, Orlando 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110

Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96

Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107

Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106

Satuday, Aug. 29: Milwaukee 118, Orlando 104

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 3, Portland 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93

Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88

Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108

Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135, Portland 115

Saturday, Aug. 29: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, late

L.A. Clippers 3, Dallas 2

Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114

Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122

Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT

Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111

Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Utah 3, Denver 2

Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105

Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87

Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107

Sunday, Aug. 30: Denver vs Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Houston 2, Oklahoma City 2

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108

Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98

Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT

Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114

Saturday, Aug. 29: Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Toronto vs. Boston

Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston vs. Toronto, 12 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 31: Boston vs. Toronro, TBD

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD

Friday, Sept. 4: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD

Western Conference

Teams/Dates & Times TBD

NHL

Playoffs

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

At Toronto

(1)Philadelphia 2 vs. (6)N.Y. Islanders 1

Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)

Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Saturday, Aug. 29: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1

Sunday, Aug. 30: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Sept. 2: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD

(2)Tampa Bay 3, (4)Boston 1

Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3 (OT)

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd

Saturday, Aug. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1

Monday, Aug. 31: Boston vs. Tamps Bay, 6 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

At Edmonton, Alberta

(1)Las Vegas 1, (5)Vancouver 1

Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2

Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd

Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, late

Sunday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 1: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD

x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD

(3)Dallas 2, (2)Colorado 1

Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3

Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4

Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd

Sunday, Aug. 30: Colorado vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 31: Dallas vs. Colorado, 8:45 p.m.



