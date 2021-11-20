 Skip to main content
BACK 2 BACK! Reiver volleyball wins second straight NJCAA title
BACK 2 BACK! Reiver volleyball wins second straight NJCAA title

  • Updated
NJCAA_NMMI_1368.JPG

The Iowa Western volleyball team hoists up the trophy after defeating New Mexico Military in five sets for the NJCAA national title.

 Travis Jacobson, Iowa Western

For the second consecutive season, Iowa Western had made its way back to the national championship game and had to face a team that had defeated them in the regular season in New Mexico Military College.

While it took all five sets, the Reivers avenged their previous defeat to the Broncos, which was also in five sets, to earn their second straight NJCAA national title (18-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12).

Iowa Western started off slow in set number one but found some life midway through the set to make things interesting, but the Broncos held off the Reivers 25-18 to take an early lead in the championship match.

Down a game, Iowa Western needed an answer, and after a tight, back and forth second set the Reivers did just that with a 25-22 set two win. The Broncos

The Reivers jumped out to an early 3-1 lead in set five, but the Broncos came back to take a lead 4-3. The teams went back and forth until the Broncos took an 11-10 lead. The Reivers then went on a championship-winning run.

Iowa Western scored five of the last six points of the set. Lewis Central graduate Delaney Esterling had the game-clinching block that earned the Reivers the second straight national title.

Check back later for more on this story and the coach's comments online and in future publications.

Iowa Western (33-4) 18 25 21 25 15

New Mexico Military (33-5) 25 22 25 23 12

