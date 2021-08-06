Back to the court

The world of volleyball has been in the spotlight with the Olympics.

American April Ross claimed her first olympic gold medal in beach volleyball on Thursday night with teammate Alix Klineman, and the United States women’s indoor volleyball team will be playing for the gold medal tonight at 11:30 p.m. on USA Network.

High school volleyball teams around the country are also ramping up to the start of their seasons.

Iowa high schools officially kick off the 2021 season on Monday when the first practices begin.

Schools will start competing on Aug. 23 with the postseason starting Oct. 18.

The state championships will be held on Nov. 1-4 in Cedar Rapids.

Below are the schedules for city schools for the 2021 season.

Abraham Lincoln

Thur, Aug 26, 5 p.m., at Johnston Quad

Sat, Aug 28, 8:30 a.m., at Ankeny Invite

Thur, Sep 2, 7 p.m., at LeMars

Thur, Sep 9, 7 p.m., vs Thomas Jefferson

Sat, Sep 11, 8 a.m., at Southeast Polk Invite