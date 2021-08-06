Back to the court

The world of volleyball has been in the spotlight with the Olympics.
American April Ross claimed her first olympic gold medal in beach volleyball on Thursday night with teammate Alix Klineman, and the United States women’s indoor volleyball team will be playing for the gold medal tonight at 11:30 p.m. on USA Network.
High school volleyball teams around the country are also ramping up to the start of their seasons.
Iowa high schools officially kick off the 2021 season on Monday when the first practices begin.
Schools will start competing on Aug. 23 with the postseason starting Oct. 18.
The state championships will be held on Nov. 1-4 in Cedar Rapids.
Below are the schedules for city schools for the 2021 season.
Abraham Lincoln
Thur, Aug 26, 5 p.m., at Johnston Quad
Sat, Aug 28, 8:30 a.m., at Ankeny Invite
Thur, Sep 2, 7 p.m., at LeMars
Thur, Sep 9, 7 p.m., vs Thomas Jefferson
Sat, Sep 11, 8 a.m., at Southeast Polk Invite
Thur, Sep 14, 7 p.m., vs Sioux City East
Sat, Sep 18, 9 a.m., at Red Oak Invite
Tues, Sep 21, 7 p.m., at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sat, Sep 25, 9 a.m., at Sioux City East Invite
Thur, Sep 30, 7 p.m., at Bishop Heelan
Sat, Oct 2, 8 a.m., at Urbandale Invite
Tue, Oct 5, 7 p.m., Sioux City West
Tue, Oct 12, 7 p.m., at Sioux City North
Sat, Oct 16, 8:30 a.m., at Lewis Central Invite
Thomas Jefferson
Thur, Aug 26, 4:30 p.m., at Glenwood Invite
Sat, Aug 28, 8:00 a.m., at AHSTW Invite
Thur, Sep 2, 7 p.m., vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sat, Sep 4, 9 a.m., at Glenwood Invite
Thur, Sep 9, 7 p.m., at Abraham Lincoln
Tue, Sep 14, 7 p.m., at Bishop Heelan
Sat, Sep 18, 9 a.m., at West Harrison
Tue, Sep 21, 7 p.m., at Sioux City East
Mon, Sep 27, 7 p.m., vs Omaha Northwest
Tue, Sep 28, 7 p.m., at Sioux City West
Sat, Oct 2, 8 a.m., Thomas Jefferson Invite
Tue, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., vs Sioux City North
Tue, Oct. 12, 7 p.m., vs LeMars
Thur, Oct. 14, 5 p.m., Thomas Jefferson Triangular
Lewis Central
Sat, Sep 4, 9 a.m. at Iowa City Invite
Tue, Sep 7, 7:15 p.m., at St. Albert
Tue, Sep 14, 7:15 p.m., at Red Oak
Thur, Sep 16, 7:15 p.m., vs Clarinda
Sat, Sep 18, 8:00 a.m., at Fort Dodge Invite
Tue, Sep 21, 7:15 p.m., at Harlan
Thur, Sep 23, 7:15 p.m., vs Shenandoah
Sat, Sep 25, 9:00 a.m., at Sioux City East Invite
Tue, Sep 28, 5 p.m.. at Atlantic Tri
Sat, Oct 2, 8 a.m., at Urbandale Invite
Tue, Oct 5, 7:15 p.m., vs Carroll Kuemper
Thur, Oct 7, 7:15 p.m., vs Denison-Schleswig
Tue, Oct. 12, 7:165 p.m., at Glenwood
Sat, Oct. 16, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite
St. Albert
Sat, Aug 28, 9 a.m., Harlan Invite
Tue, Sep 7, 7:15 p.m., vs Lewis Central
Thur, Sep 9, 7:15 p.m., at Fremont Mills
Tue, Sep 14, 7:15 p.m., vs Creston
Thur, Sep 16, 7:15 p.m., at Carroll Kuemper
Sat, Sep 18, 8:30 a.m., at Red Oak Invite
Thur, Sep 23, 7:15 p.m., Atlantic
Thur, Sep 30, 7:15 p.m. at Shenandoah
Sat, Oct 2, 9 a.m., at Thomas Jefferson
Tue, Oct 5, 4:30 p.m., St. Albert Triangular
Tue, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m., at Denison-Schleswig
Thur, Oct 14, 7:15 p.m., vs Clarinda