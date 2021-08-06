 Skip to main content
Back to the court
Back to the court

The world of volleyball has been in the spotlight with the Olympics.

American April Ross claimed her first olympic gold medal in beach volleyball on Thursday night with teammate Alix Klineman, and the United States women’s indoor volleyball team will be playing for the gold medal tonight at 11:30 p.m. on USA Network.

High school volleyball teams around the country are also ramping up to the start of their seasons.

Iowa high schools officially kick off the 2021 season on Monday when the first practices begin.

Schools will start competing on Aug. 23 with the postseason starting Oct. 18.

The state championships will be held on Nov. 1-4 in Cedar Rapids.

Below are the schedules for city schools for the 2021 season.

Abraham Lincoln

Thur, Aug 26, 5 p.m., at Johnston Quad

Sat, Aug 28, 8:30 a.m., at Ankeny Invite

Thur, Sep 2, 7 p.m., at LeMars

Thur, Sep 9, 7 p.m., vs Thomas Jefferson

Sat, Sep 11, 8 a.m., at Southeast Polk Invite

Thur, Sep 14, 7 p.m., vs Sioux City East

Sat, Sep 18, 9 a.m., at Red Oak Invite

Tues, Sep 21, 7 p.m., at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sat, Sep 25, 9 a.m., at Sioux City East Invite

Thur, Sep 30, 7 p.m., at Bishop Heelan

Sat, Oct 2, 8 a.m., at Urbandale Invite

Tue, Oct 5, 7 p.m., Sioux City West

Tue, Oct 12, 7 p.m., at Sioux City North

Sat, Oct 16, 8:30 a.m., at Lewis Central Invite

Thomas Jefferson

Thur, Aug 26, 4:30 p.m., at Glenwood Invite

Sat, Aug 28, 8:00 a.m., at AHSTW Invite

Thur, Sep 2, 7 p.m., vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sat, Sep 4, 9 a.m., at Glenwood Invite

Thur, Sep 9, 7 p.m., at Abraham Lincoln

Tue, Sep 14, 7 p.m., at Bishop Heelan

Sat, Sep 18, 9 a.m., at West Harrison

Tue, Sep 21, 7 p.m., at Sioux City East

Mon, Sep 27, 7 p.m., vs Omaha Northwest

Tue, Sep 28, 7 p.m., at Sioux City West

Sat, Oct 2, 8 a.m., Thomas Jefferson Invite

Tue, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., vs Sioux City North

Tue, Oct. 12, 7 p.m., vs LeMars

Thur, Oct. 14, 5 p.m., Thomas Jefferson Triangular

Lewis Central

Sat, Sep 4, 9 a.m. at Iowa City Invite

Tue, Sep 7, 7:15 p.m., at St. Albert

Tue, Sep 14, 7:15 p.m., at Red Oak

Thur, Sep 16, 7:15 p.m., vs Clarinda

Sat, Sep 18, 8:00 a.m., at Fort Dodge Invite

Tue, Sep 21, 7:15 p.m., at Harlan

Thur, Sep 23, 7:15 p.m., vs Shenandoah

Sat, Sep 25, 9:00 a.m., at Sioux City East Invite

Tue, Sep 28, 5 p.m.. at Atlantic Tri

Sat, Oct 2, 8 a.m., at Urbandale Invite

Tue, Oct 5, 7:15 p.m., vs Carroll Kuemper

Thur, Oct 7, 7:15 p.m., vs Denison-Schleswig

Tue, Oct. 12, 7:165 p.m., at Glenwood

Sat, Oct. 16, 9 a.m., Lewis Central Invite

St. Albert

Sat, Aug 28, 9 a.m., Harlan Invite

Tue, Sep 7, 7:15 p.m., vs Lewis Central

Thur, Sep 9, 7:15 p.m., at Fremont Mills

Tue, Sep 14, 7:15 p.m., vs Creston

Thur, Sep 16, 7:15 p.m., at Carroll Kuemper

Sat, Sep 18, 8:30 a.m., at Red Oak Invite

Thur, Sep 23, 7:15 p.m., Atlantic

Thur, Sep 30, 7:15 p.m. at Shenandoah

Sat, Oct 2, 9 a.m., at Thomas Jefferson

Tue, Oct 5, 4:30 p.m., St. Albert Triangular

Tue, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m., at Denison-Schleswig

Thur, Oct 14, 7:15 p.m., vs Clarinda

