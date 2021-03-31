Barnes wins dual for Saintes in thriller, Titans remain excited

White and co-head coach Teri Miller are in their first year of coaching the girls tennis team. White admitted to not knowing just how good the Saintes might be this year.

“We didn’t have a season last year so I really don’t know where we fit in the Hawkeye 10,” he said. “We’re the smallest school by far. But, I really feel like these girls, I would be surprised if they’re not very competitive in many of our matches.”

Despite the loss, Thomas Jefferson head coach Matt Connor said he was still proud of his team’s performance.

“I was actually really happy with my team,” he said. “We really just set the goal of going out and trying to control our attitudes, have a good competitive attitude and try to have great effort on every point. I feel like we did that for the first match of the year.”

After missing a year due to COVID-19, Connor is focusing this year on player development. All but three players will be eligible to return next season.

“I think our biggest thing is trying to improve,” he said. “I’m sure everybody is in this boat too, but I have a really, really young team this year. Not having a season last year, I have a lot of girls that only have one year of tennis experience or zero.