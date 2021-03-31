Barnes wins dual for Saintes in thriller, Titans remain excited

St. Albert’s Lily Barnes experienced a wild introduction to her first varsity tennis dual on Tuesday against Thomas Jefferson.
Barnes was in the middle of her match and the Jackets and Saintes were tied at four wins each, with Barnes’ match being the deciding factor in the dual.
It came down to the wire, but Barnes pulled out the 9-8 victory in the No. 6 singles spot after winning 10-8 in the tie breaker to give St. Albert a 5-4 victory.
“It was kind of dramatic when it came down to that match,” Saintes co-head coach Kevin White said. “... That was the only match going on. Everyone was just kind of watching those two go at it and it was back-and-forth. It was very evenly matched. Lily showed a lot of heart in some really cold temperatures and just really displayed a lot of mental toughness.”
No. 1 singles competitor sophomore Landry Miller set the pace for St. Albert, winning her match 8-1. Junior Allison Narmi added another victory for the Saintes at the No. 2 singles spot with an 8-3 victory.
Thomas Jefferson junior Aaliyah Neve need to pull out a tie-breaker victory in No. 3 singles, but won 9-8 after edging her opponent 7-3 in the tie breaker.
Senior Audrey VanSolen had the largest win margin for the Jackets after winning 8-3 in the No. 4 spot.
St. Albert freshman Georgie Bohnet picked up a victory in her first varsity matches with a win at No. 5 singles.
Miller and Narmi picked up a victory in the No. 1 doubles spot with an 8-4 victory to stay unbeaten on the day.
Thomas Jefferson senior Chloe Alley and Neve emerged victorious at the No. 2 doubles spot after winning 8-6 and Rukhshana Muidinzoda and Nehrine Lemus won 8-6 at the No. 3 doubles spot.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” White said. “None of these teams have played for two years. We felt like we had a pretty good girls team. They’ve been practicing well.”
White hopes the win is just the start of a successful season for the Saintes. The road to the top won’t be easy. St. Albert is the third smallest school in the state that fields a team in girls tennis.
The Saintes have 12 girls out for tennis this year.
“Our numbers are always going to be a concern,” White said. “We have four or five that have never really played tennis before. We have seven really solid players that we feel can be very competitive. We’re excited for them.”
White pointed to Miller and Nami as two of the leaders on the team.
“Those two will kind of set the tone for out team,” White said. “... They just really like tennis and they’re good role models for the younger kids.”
White and co-head coach Teri Miller are in their first year of coaching the girls tennis team. White admitted to not knowing just how good the Saintes might be this year.
“We didn’t have a season last year so I really don’t know where we fit in the Hawkeye 10,” he said. “We’re the smallest school by far. But, I really feel like these girls, I would be surprised if they’re not very competitive in many of our matches.”
Despite the loss, Thomas Jefferson head coach Matt Connor said he was still proud of his team’s performance.
“I was actually really happy with my team,” he said. “We really just set the goal of going out and trying to control our attitudes, have a good competitive attitude and try to have great effort on every point. I feel like we did that for the first match of the year.”
After missing a year due to COVID-19, Connor is focusing this year on player development. All but three players will be eligible to return next season.
“I think our biggest thing is trying to improve,” he said. “I’m sure everybody is in this boat too, but I have a really, really young team this year. Not having a season last year, I have a lot of girls that only have one year of tennis experience or zero.
“... Just trying to build those girls up to give them confidence, get them so they can be competitive in matches, that’s what we’re really working on. Obviously we want to win, but the biggest thing is to be in position to win.”
Connor said he is excited for the future of the program with multiple juniors on the team.
Having players develop over multiple years is nothing new for the Jackets.
“That’s sort of the way it is here at T.J.,” he said. “The whole goal as a coach here I have is to build the program, which is the build the girls year by year. When you can get them for two, three, four years it’s nice because you can build off of what you do the previous year.”
Saint Albert is in action next at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Abraham Lincoln. Thomas Jefferson will be in action next at 4 p.m. on April 8 at home against Southwest Valley.