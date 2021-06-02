Baseball and softball wrap: Titans sweep Red Oak

Lewis Central baseball made quick work of Red Oak in a Tuesday doubleheader on the road, winning 19-0 and 17-1.
In game one, Lewis Central scored two runs in the first inning, four in the third, one in the fourth and 12 in the fifth.
Junior Aron Harrington went 3 of 4 from the plate, including a double and finished the day with three runs and two RBIs.
Sophomore Casey Clair hit a three-run double and scored two runs and pitched all five innings allowing one hit and striking out 11 batters.
In game two, L.C. scored five in the first, five in the second, four in the fourth and three in the fifth. Red Oak’s lone run came in the third.
Sophomore Payton For scored three runs and stole one base and went 1 of 1 from the plate.
Junior Britton Bond hit a three-run home run and scored two runs.
Junior Devin Nailor pitched two innings and allowed no hits while striking out four batters.
Freshman Luke Woltmann got the win on the mound in three innings of work. He allowed two hits, one unearned run and struck out five batters.
Lewis Central 204 112 — 19
Red Oak 000 00 — 0
Lewis Central (5-0) 550 43 — 17
Red Oak (1-3) 001 00 — 1
AL splits games with SCE
Abraham Lincoln softball split a road doubleheader with SCE on Tuesday, winning the first game 7-6 before falling 12-0 the first game.
In game one, the Black Raiders took an early one-run lead in the bottom of the second before the Lynx scored two in third.
Sioux City East tied the game in the third but Abraham Lincoln fought back to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth.
The lead didn’t last long as SCE score three in the fifth to take a two-run advantage.
Abraham Lincoln rallied one last time with a four-run seventh inning and held Sioux City East to one in the seventh.
The second game didn’t go as well as the Lynx bats became cold.
The Black Nights scored eight in the first, two in the second and two in the third.
Abraham Lincoln 002 010 4 — 7
Sioux City East 011 030 1 — 6
Abraham Lincoln (4-4) 000 — 0
Sioux City East (4-5) 822 — 12
LeMars sweeps Thomas Jefferson baseball
Thomas Jefferson baseball had a rough Tuesday night at LeMars losing both games of a doubleheader 19-4 and 13-0.
In game one, the Yellow Jackets fell behind early and couldn’t mount a comeback.
LeMars recorded 19 hits in the first game.
The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the first inning on a sacrifice fly to score the first of three runs. By the end of the second, LeMars led 10-0.
Thomas Jefferson scored four in the third inning after an error and singles by eighth graders Peyton Steinspring and Garrett Denman loaded the bases. Sophomore Tyler Huey scored the first T.J. run on a sac fly.
Senior Jaiden Belt hit into a fielder’s choice to load the bases and LeMars walked in two runs. Senior Deven Bovee scored on a passed ball to make the score 10-4.
That was the last run for Thomas Jefferson and Lemar scored three in the third and six in the fourth to seal the game.
The Yellow Jackets continued to struggle in the second game.
LeMars scored three in the fourth, four in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth.
Thomas Jefferson 004 00 — 4
LeMars 373 6X — 19
Thomas Jefferson (0-5) 000 00 — 0
LeMars (5-1) 344 2X — 13
Jackets softball swept on the road
Thomas Jefferson softball also suffered a road sweep on Tuesday at LeMars losing 11-0 and 12-0.
In the first game, the Bulldogs scored four in the first, four in the third and three in the fifth.
The offense continued in the second game for LeMars as it scored seven in the first, two in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth.
Thomas Jefferson 000 00 — 0
LeMars 404 03 — 11
Thomas Jefferson (1-4) 000 0 — 0
LeMars 721 2 — 12
Black Raiders down Lynx
Abraham Lincoln baseball held an early lead after scoring two runs in the top of the first, but gave up 22 straight runs over two games to lost both games of a doubleheader at Sioux City East on Tuesday night.
The Lynx lost the first game 12-2 and the second game 10-0.
After opening game one with a two-run first inning A.L. fell behind after SCE scored three in the second, two in the third, five in the fifth and two in the sixth.