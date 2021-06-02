Baseball and softball wrap: Titans sweep Red Oak

Lewis Central baseball made quick work of Red Oak in a Tuesday doubleheader on the road, winning 19-0 and 17-1.

In game one, Lewis Central scored two runs in the first inning, four in the third, one in the fourth and 12 in the fifth.

Junior Aron Harrington went 3 of 4 from the plate, including a double and finished the day with three runs and two RBIs.

Sophomore Casey Clair hit a three-run double and scored two runs and pitched all five innings allowing one hit and striking out 11 batters.

In game two, L.C. scored five in the first, five in the second, four in the fourth and three in the fifth. Red Oak’s lone run came in the third.

Sophomore Payton For scored three runs and stole one base and went 1 of 1 from the plate.

Junior Britton Bond hit a three-run home run and scored two runs.

Junior Devin Nailor pitched two innings and allowed no hits while striking out four batters.

Freshman Luke Woltmann got the win on the mound in three innings of work. He allowed two hits, one unearned run and struck out five batters.

Lewis Central 204 112 — 19