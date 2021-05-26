Baseball/softball wrap: Lynx and Jackets split games

“She did a great job in the circle for us and I’m really proud of the work she did for us last night,” Adams said. “As far as hitting we had a lot of hits last night. The biggest thing in both games was we had a lot of hits, the thing we need to work on is the hits were contributed by just a few of the people in my lineup. We just need to work on spreading that out a little bit and getting a little more consistent in my one through nine spots.”

In the first game, Abraham Lincoln went 5 of 28 from the plate as a team.

A.L. junior Jessica Vreick recorded two hits including one double.

The Lynx finished with nine hits in game two. Junior Emma Oneal tallied three.

Adams admitted should have liked to get the sweep over the Lynx but is happy to earn a win in the first night of the season.

“We would have been happier 2-0, no doubt,” she said. “I thought the kids did a great job. We always hope we’ll walk away with two instead of one but leaving with a split is better than no wins.”

The same could be said for the Lynx. Coach Koch was pleased to see his girls rebound from the game one loss and some some grit.