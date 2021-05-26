Baseball/softball wrap: Lynx and Jackets split games

The Abraham Lincoln baseball team opened their season with a doubleheader sweep over city foe Thomas Jefferson. The Lynx won Tuesday night’s contests by a score of 13-0 in game one and 8-2 in game two at Bruce Rasmussen Field.
In game one, both teams were held in a scoreless tie after one complete inning. The Lynx broke through in a big way in the second inning, though, as they plated eight runs to take command of the game.
The Lynx were not done yet. Abraham Lincoln scored four more in the third inning to boost their lead up to 12-0 and scored their final run of the game in the fifth inning which led to be the game’s 13-0 final score.
In game two, the Lynx picked up right where they left off with four runs right away in the first inning, to take early control and never looked back from there. The Lynx would bring home four more runs while allowing just one more to the Jackets before claiming the double header sweep and a 2-0 start to the new season.
While this was not the outcome that the Yellow Jackets or head coach Tom Giles wanted, Giles said his young team will improve with time.
“We’re young and we have to keep learning to get better each day,” Giles said. “We have to stay positive. Obviously, we made a lot of mistakes and we have to clean up the mental side of that. One way to fix physical mistakes is take care of the mental mistakes so everyone knows what they’re doing.
“This year we kind of know that the varsity team might have some growing pains this year. We’re hoping to compete a lot on the lower levels to give our kids a chance to just play together and experience the winning. At the same time we have to get better from day one to day 50.”
Game 1
Abraham Lincoln 084 010 0 — 13
Thomas Jefferson 000 000 0 — 0
Game 2
Abraham Lincoln (2-0) --8
Thomas Jefferson(0-2) --2
The Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson softball team both earned a win to open the season after splitting a doubleheader at Gale Wickersham on Tuesday.
T.J. won the first game 5-2 before A.L. Avenged its loss with an 8-4 win.
“I think we had some first game jitter going into that game, Lynx softball coach Ryan Koch said. “We have a lot of young players playing this year who don’t have a lot of varsity experience, but on a positive our stud in the circle Holly Hansen had 14 strikeouts in that game, only gave up two earned runs for that game.”
As for the Yellow Jackets pitching, they started an eighth-grade pitcher in the first game — Carley Steinspring. Head coach Amy Adams was impressed by her performance.
“She did a great job in the circle for us and I’m really proud of the work she did for us last night,” Adams said. “As far as hitting we had a lot of hits last night. The biggest thing in both games was we had a lot of hits, the thing we need to work on is the hits were contributed by just a few of the people in my lineup. We just need to work on spreading that out a little bit and getting a little more consistent in my one through nine spots.”
In the first game, Abraham Lincoln went 5 of 28 from the plate as a team.
A.L. junior Jessica Vreick recorded two hits including one double.
The Lynx finished with nine hits in game two. Junior Emma Oneal tallied three.
Adams admitted should have liked to get the sweep over the Lynx but is happy to earn a win in the first night of the season.
“We would have been happier 2-0, no doubt,” she said. “I thought the kids did a great job. We always hope we’ll walk away with two instead of one but leaving with a split is better than no wins.”
The same could be said for the Lynx. Coach Koch was pleased to see his girls rebound from the game one loss and some some grit.
“We got down early in the second game but the girls stayed focused and stayed with the game plan,” Koch said. “Hansen threw another 10 strikeouts and didn’t walk anyone in that game or the one before. Her pitching kept us in it and then the bats came alive in those last few innings. The kids were staying on the ball and were building confidence and just settled down.”
Thomas Jefferson only won two games last year and is hoping to improve on that record this season. Adams believes a returning group of experienced player will make that possible.
“When we looked where we were at last year and we took a dip with our wins,” Adams said. “We haven’t put a number on it, but I know the kids really want to add to the win column this year and continue building what they’ve been building on over the last few years. That’s our big goal right now.
To achieve these goals and others, the Yellow Jackets look forward on building on their family atmosphere on the team between upper classmen and the younger classmen.
“I think it starts with this nucleus of kids that we have coming back,” Adams said. “Alyssa Denman who did a lot of pitch last year who is a junior for us this year and now we’ve added eighth grader Carley Steinspring, with these two, this is probably the strongest our pitching staff has been since I’ve been at TJ. I’m really impressed with how those two kids have worked in the offseason.
“With them I have senior Lilly Thompson, my shortstop and Mirka Diaz my catcher. Those two have also been very solid for us and we’ve had great leadership from both of them. That and I have a lot of juniors.”
Game 1
Thomas Jefferson — 5
Abraham Lincoln — 2
Game 2
Thomas Jefferson (1-1) 121 000 0 --4
Abraham Lincoln (1-1) 020 024 0 --8
St. Albert rallies against West Harrison
Class 1A No. 1 St. Albert looked to be in trouble after falling behind 4-0 in the start of Tuesday’s road game at West Harrison.
The Falcons finally created some momentum when freshman Jaxson Lehnen doubled to start the third inning. The energy carried St. Albert to a 13-4 win.
“We started off very slowly and it was kind of frustrating,” head coach Duncan Patterson said. “They came out with no enthusiasm. They were kind of going through the motions.
“I brought them in, talked to them, tried to get them fired up and then all of a sudden they put 13 unanswered on them. Once they got that fire lit they kind of kicked it in gear.”
The Hawkeyes scored one run in the first and three in the second.
The Falcons scored their first run in the first, tied the game with three in the fourth, took a three-run lead in the fifth, scored four in the sixth and added two insurance runs in the seventh.
Senior Isaac Sherrill led St. Albert on offense, going 2 of 3 from the plate including a triple. Junior Carter White also recorded two hits.
Sophomore Colton Brennan, senior Cy Patterson and senior Eric Matthai all tallied two RBIs.
Sophomore Cael Hobbs earned the win on the mound after pitching the final five innings. He gave up no hits, no runs and walked zero batters while striking out six batters.
“Cael Hobbs came in and threw excellent,” Duncan said. “He threw five innings, no hits, no runs. That was not expected at all.”
West Harrison only recorded two hits.
“Once one guys starts hitting, they kind of all follow,” Duncan said. “It’s a weird situation where they kind of breed off each other. They kind of work that way.”
Sophomore Brendan Monahan also recorded a hit.
St. Albert (2-0) 001 224 2 — 13 9 0
West Harrison (1-1) 130 000 0 — 4 2 3